Ewan McGregor's daughter is the star of the show at the 'Miles Ahead' premiere

Ewan McGregor's daughter is all grown up! The Scottish actor was accompanied by his 20-year-old daughter, Clara, during the Cinema Society screening of Miles Ahead on Wednesday night in NYC, and she stole the show.

CLICK TO SEE MORE PICS OF EWAN AND CLARA AT THE MILES AHEAD PREMIERE

Clara stole the show during the Miles Ahead red carpet in NYC Photo: Getty Images

The 44-year-old actor proudly walked the red carpet with Clara and wrapped his arm around her shoulders as they posed for photographers. Ewan gave a nod to his Scottish roots in eye-catching tartan trousers and a black blazer, while his daughter opted for a stylish black romper and ankle boots for her red carpet debut.

Although Clara has a foot in the door in Hollywood, she has previously revealed that she would love to be behind the camera as a photographer instead of in front of it.

Speaking to the Sunday Mail in 2014, Clara admitted that she had never been tempted to try acting and has instead chosen to study photography in New York.

Clara admits the she would rather do photography than acting Photo: Getty Images

"Ever since I was little, I had a camera which I would walk around with," she said. "I really enjoyed taking photographs and, as I got older, I felt I could potentially be good at it – and decided to follow through with it."

She added: "My parents have always been very supportive and they've encouraged me to keep working hard on it."

Clara is the eldest daughter of Ewan and his wife Eve Mavrakis, who he has been married to for 21 years. The couple - who are also parents to daughters Esther, 14, Jamyan, 15, and Anouk, 5, - are notoriously private and don't often discuss their family life with the press.

However Ewan has admitted he favors an old fashioned approached to parenting, saying: "When it comes to my kids, there are a few simple values I cherish, the same as my parents – what's wrong, what's right, kindness, a solid culture and good manners."