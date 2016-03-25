Remembering Garry Shandling: Conan O'Brien, Jerry Seinfeld, Goldie Hawn and more react to his death

The comedy world has suffered another great loss. Garry Shandling passed away at the age of 66 in Los Angeles on Thursday from what doctors believe to have been a heart attack. A coroner official also told the Associated Press that he died from natural causes and no autopsy is planned.

Since the news of comedian/writer/producer's death, friends and peers were quick to pay tribute and remember Garry, who was widely known for his writing credits on the Larry Sanders Show and It's Garry Shandling's Show.

Funnyman Jerry Seinfeld and his wife Jessica were longtime friends of Garry. In an emotional post, Jessica shared her and Jerry's reaction to hearing about the loss. "We have been crying/laughing/crying through Jerry's last day with Garry all afternoon. There is no better tribute and no better reminder of what a beautiful, gentle BRILLIANT sweet angel Garry Shandling was," Jessica captioned a photo of the two men from Garry's appearance on Comedians in Cars with Coffee, which was the last time the two were with their friend.

Comedian Judd Apatow also shared a few words in a statement about his mentor, whom he worked alongside at the Larry Sanders Show. Judd also spent time on Twitter RT special messages, as well as posting photos on his Instagram. “Garry would see the ridiculousness of me being asked to sum up his life five minutes after being told of his passing. It is a perfect, ridiculous Larry Sanders moment. I can imagine how Hank would handle it but I just don’t know how to sum up someone I loved so much who taught me everything I know and was always so kind to me. I am just too sad. Maybe tomorrow I will do better. ”

Actress and good friend Goldie Hawn got emotional during and interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I'm not as happy tonight, let's put it that way," Goldie said about her Town and Country co-star at a gala for the UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability on Thursday night. "I'm gonna miss him."

She continued: "It was such a shock and you deal with it. It's life and it happens to everybody one way or another, but when somebody passes that's special and you love, it hurts. So, that's what I feel about that. We'll miss him a lot."

In one of the more somber tributes, late night host Conan O'Brien dedicated his opening monologue on Thursday night's show to his longtime friend who helped him during a tough period of his life. Conan shared, "During a particularly difficult time in my life, Garry just magically appeared and he helped me a lot."

He continued: "He counseled me. He cheered me up. He told me jokes. He talked to me about philosophy. He talked to me about how there are bigger things in the world, and I'm going to be fine."

Kathy Griffin

Sunday, my longtime friend Garry Shandling was here, making every1 laugh. I loved him. I'll miss our talks the most. pic.twitter.com/Ud8AQXNBXN — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 24, 2016

Jimmy Kimmel

Garry Shandling was as kind and generous as he was funny and that is saying a lot. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) March 24, 2016

Rickey Gervais

RIP the great Garry Shandling. Surely, one of the most influential comedians of a generation. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) March 24, 2016

Ellen DeGeneres

Shocked and saddened to hear about Garry Shandling's sudden death. I was honored to get to work with him. He will be missed. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 24, 2016

Andy Cohen

The world has lost a comedy giant. An all time great. Hey Now Garry Shandling pic.twitter.com/vXaQW9wM6B — Howard Stern (@HowardStern) March 24, 2016

Seth Meyers

Heartbreaking news about Garry Shandling. Just heartbreaking. — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) March 24, 2016

Amy Schumer

Goodbye Gary Shandling thank you for your kindness and your generosity and for making me laugh so damn much — Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) March 24, 2016

Seth MacFarlane

Saddened over Garry Shandling. He was a comedy idol of mine. He leaves behind the greatest single-camera comedy of all time. #LarrySanders — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) March 24, 2016

Sarah Michelle Gellar