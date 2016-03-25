Kris Jenner on Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's relationship: 'He's been very happy lately'

It looks like Black Chyna, 27, has Kris Jenner's seal of approval. During an interview with Australian radio show Kylie and Jackie O, the momager shared her feelings about her son Rob Kardashian's new lady love.

"I haven't really seen her that much and I don't know her as well as everyone else, but she seems like a really nice girl," Kris shared during the phone interview. "I just haven't been around her too much. But you know, he's been very, very happy lately and I think he's in a really good place. I don't know too much about their relationship."

Kris says Rob is much happier Photo: Getty Images

Since publicly stepping out with Blac Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renee White, in January, Rob has been showing off his over 60 pound weight loss. Kris, 60, also told the radio host that she is impressed with her son's drastic improvement. "He's doing really, really well. He feels much better about himself," she said. "He's trying to just get healthy and get in shape, and he's been working on a few projects and we celebrated his birthday last night at Nobu Malibu with the family. It was really, really great."

Kris says although she doesn't know much about his girlfriend, she knows she makes Rob happy Photo: Instagram/blacchyna

In fact, Rob's older sister Kourtney Kardashian shared the star-studded snap from Rob's birthday outing. In the picture posted on her Instagram, Rob is seen posing with sisters, Kim,Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie. His brother-in-law,Kanye West and Scott Disick also appear in the group photo with Kris, Penelope Disick and North West.

Although Rob's girlfriend was noticeably absent from the photo, she shared a picture next to the Arthur George creator, who is beaming with a smile, on her Instagram.

Rob appeared out with the majority of his family for his birthday dinner Photo: Instagram/kourtneykardash

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kris shared that her 29-year-old son is definitely in a better place. "He's on it right now, and he's engaged [in life]. I love seeing him happy about what he's doing."