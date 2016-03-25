Gwen Stefani on divorce from Gavin Rossdale: 'My dreams are shattered'

Choosing to divorce Gavin Rossdale was not an easy choice for Gwen Stefani. The No Doubt singer, who split from her husband of 13 years last summer, candidly opened up to Pride Source about the pain she endured. "It's the worst thing that can happen to me besides death,” she admitted.

Having parents who are still happily in love didn’t lessen the blow of Gwen’s divorce. “My whole life all I wanted to do was be a mother and a wife, and I had the dream of having this family because that's what I had,” she said. “I have parents who've been married since high school, who are in love, and they're still in love and having their big wedding anniversary. I had a perfect example, so it's super tragic for me.”

Photo: Getty Images for L.A.M.B.

The 46-year-old continued, “My dreams are shattered and I feel so embarrassed about what happened.”

The Used to Love You singer also noted that her family began to crumble months before her divorce was officially announced. She recalled, “In February (2015), my family fell apart. It was devastating. I didn't know what to do. It was a real big secret, but as I just explained, I'm not good with that. I tried everything to fix it.”

Gwen, who revealed she began a spiritual journey when she was pregnant with her son Apollo in 2013, turned to music and began writing during the family's trying times. “It just started me on this spiritual journey and thank God it started then because I was prepared when I had the tragedy. I had that nest of spirituality in me,” she said.

Photo: Getty Images for NARAS

After welcoming her third son in 2014, the mom-of-three ended up on The Voice, which she said “was so needed.” The singing competition show also proved to be a love connection for Gwen, seeing as that’s where she met her current beau Blake Shelton.

The Hollaback Girl artist previously admitted that the country crooner “saved” her from her embarrassing divorce. Like her, Blake was also going through his own divorce from wife Miranda Lambert last year. Speaking about her boyfriend, Gwen said, “It was a really super unexpected gift to find a friend, somebody who happened to be going through the exact same thing as me, literally mirroring my experience.” She added, "I don't think it's an accident that that happened. It saved me."