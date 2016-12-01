Celebrity week in photos: Behati Prinslo, Emily Blunt, Tom Hiddleston and more

It was baby bumps galore! This week some of the hottest expectant moms showed off their bumps during some of the biggest events. Couples and co-stars alike had some fun on the red carpet while other celebs took over the stores. Here is a look at the week's best moments. <br> Photo: Getty Images
March 26: Easter surprise! Jaime Pressley found some time to snuggle with a sweet friend during her family trip to Hard Rock Hotel San Diego over the Easter holiday weekend. <br> Photo: Getty Images
March 26: Scott Eastwood turned back time to celebrate his 30th birthday with Geoff Stults at the Ketel One sponsored bash at the San Diego Polo Club. <br> Photo: Jerod Harris/ Getty Images
March 26: Flower power! Olivia Culpo took a drive in the Daisy Marc Jacobs Uber car around NYC. <br> Photo: Sara Jaye Weiss
March 26: Mind of Zayn! Zayn Malik performed for the crowd including girlfriend Gigi Hadid at the IHeartRadio theatre in NYC during his <i>Mind of Mine</i> album release party. <br> Photo: Getty Images
March 26: That's one sweet bump! Chrissy Teigen celebrated her baby shower with some of her closest friends and family, including Khloe Kardashian at Kim and Kanye's Bel Air home. <br> Photo: Instagram/@chrissyteigen
March 24: Hot dad moment! Josh Duhamel and his son Axl attended the partnership celebration between TOMS and Oceana to help save the sea turtles at Au Fudge in West Hollywood. <br> Photo: Getty Images
March 24: Sisters by blood, partners by choice! Kendall and Kylie Jenner were extra cute during the Kendall + Kylie Collection at Nordstrom private luncheon at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood. <br> Photo: Getty Images
March 24: Tom Hiddleston got close to on-screen love interest Wrenn Schmidt during the Cinema Society with St-Germain screening event for <i>I Saw the Light</i> in NYC. <br> Photo: Getty Images
March 24: Very sexy! Victoria's Secret Angel Adriana Lima named Keke Palmer the 'Sexiest Breakout Star' winner from the Victoria's Secret 2016 What Is Sexy List. <br> Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
March 23: Beep beep! Newly engaged Ciara hopped behind the wheel of a Jeep during the Jeep Brand’s 75th anniversary celebration in NYC. <br> Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
March 23: She can and she did! Patricia Arquette hosted the ActualySheCan event in NYC. <br> Photo: Getty Images
March 23: Showing off that bump! Mommy-to-be Behati Prinslo showed off growing baby bump during the Behati Juicy Couture Black Label launch in NYC. <br> Photo: Getty Images
March 23: Fast and Furious! Michelle Rodriguez hit 200 mph when she took the new Jaguar F-TYPE SVR for a test drive. <br> Photo: Jaguar
March 23: Lauren Conrad and Leslie Bruce attended the celebration for the <i>Lauren Conrad Celebrate<i> book release in NYC. <br> Photo: Getty Images
March 23: Lauren Conrad had hubby William Tell by her side to celebrate her book launch in NYC. <br> Photo: Getty Images
March 23: Let's go back, back to the beginning! Lauren Conrad, Trey Phillips and Dieter Schmitz had a mini <i>Laguna Beach</i> reunion at Lauren's book launch event in NYC. <br> Photo: Instagram/treyphillips
March 23: Fit and fab! Julianne Hough showed off her newest line of MPG Activewear during the celebration of her collaboration at Lord & Taylor in NYC. <br> Photo: Getty Images
March 22: Together again! Brie Larson and Jacob Tremblay got together on the red carpet one more time for the <i>Room</i> premiere in Tokyo. <br> Photo: Getty Images
March 22: Candice Swanepoel (and her baby bump) attended a skin care promotion conference in Shanghai, China. <br> Photo: Getty Images
March 22: Pretty little shopper! Ashley Benson shopped her go-to beauty brand, Buxom Cosmetics at Ulta Beauty in L.A. <br> Photo: Michael Simon
March 22: And a baby makes four! Parents-to-be Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attended the Off-Broadway opening night after party for <i>Dry Powder</i> in NYC. <br> Photo: Getty Images
March 22: Zosia Mamet attended the Kate Spade New York "Housewarming" pop-up shop celebration in NYC. <br> Photo: Getty Images
March 22: So much fashion! Olivia Palermo attended the Kate Spade New York "Housewarming" pop-up shop celebration in NYC. <br> Photo: Getty Images
March 22: Sutton Foster had a ball shopping for new items at the Kate Spade New York "Housewarming" pop-up shop celebration in NYC. <br> Photo: Getty Images
March 22: Taylor Lautner was generous with his looks at the Generosity Water launch event in Beverly Hills. <br> Photo: Michael Bezjian for Generosity Water
March 22: Good times! Tom Hiddleston and actress Elizabeth Olsen had some fun during the <i>I Saw the Light</i> premiere in Hollywood. <br> Photo: Getty Images
March 22: Go Kendall! The supermodel looked fierce during the Estee Edit By Estee Lauder at Sephora Fifth Avenue in NYC. <br> Photo: Getty Images
March 21: Glam dancing! <i>Dancing with the Stars</i> contestant Mischa Barton took some time during her rehearsals to use the on-the-go beauty app beGlammed to maintain her fierce look. <br> Instagram/@mischamazing
March 21: 50 Cent and Wiz Khalifa hopped on stage to perform for guests at Rockwell nightclub presented by EFFEN vodka in Miami Beach. <br> Photo: Seth Browarnik/ Worldredeye.com
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved