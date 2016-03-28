Lamar Odom spends Easter with the Kardashian family at Kim and Kanye's new home

Lamar Odom joined Khloe Kardashian and the rest of the Kardashian clan on Sunday to celebrate Easter. The former NBA player was spotted in several of the Kardashian sister's Snapchats, as the family attended an Easter Sunday service and took part in a Easter egg hunt with the children.

Before entering the church, the star, who has moved into a house close to the Kardashian's following his hospitalization last year, appeared in one of Kourtney's Snapchat pictures. In the photo, Lamar poses alongside his ex Khloe and her sister Kourtney. “God is good,” wrote the mom-of-three alongside the snap.

Lamar posed with his estranged wife Khloé and her sister Kourtney Photo: Snapchat/@kourtneykardashian

Following the religious service, held at the California Community Church in Agoura Hills, the 36-year-old was spotted getting into the Easter spirit on Kylie Jenner's Snapchat video. The former reality TV star was seen in the short video sporting a pair of bunny ears, while enjoying a family lunch, held at Kim and Kanye's Bel Air home.

After lunch, the children were treated to an Easter egg hunt. Kim documented the activity on her Snapchat, showing her daughter North running around with her cousins, Mason and Penelope. Upon finding all their goodies, the youngsters were visited by Kanye West and Tyga dressed up as white fluffy bunnies. Two-year-old North was delighted by the visitors and quickly rushed to give them both a hug.

North rushed to hug her father, Kanye, dressed as a white fluffy bunny Photo: Snapchat/@kimkardashian

Later that day, Kim also shared a picture of baby Saint. The photo captured the three-month-old wearing a pair of tiny Yeezy sneakers, designed by his father. Grandmother Kris took the opportunity to spoil her grandchildren by giving them lots of Easter gifts, including stuffed rabbit toys and bunny ears. For the adults, she generously provided them with more grown-up gifts, including Chanel goodies.