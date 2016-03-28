Miley Cyrus shows off engagement ring from Liam Hemsworth courtside at NY Knicks game

Miley Cyrus has some incredible bling! The 23-year-old pop star showed off her shiny Neil Lane engagement ring, courtesy of her fiancé Liam Hemsworth, while sitting courtside at the New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game on Saturday night.

Miley cheered for the Knicks courtside Photo: GC Images

Although the We Can't Stop singer's leading man wasn't there to enjoy the game with her, Miley was in good company cheering on the NYC team with her mother Tish and her sister Brandi, 28.

The former Hannah Montana star had some fun during the game, posting an "embarrassing" snapshot on her Instagram. "Embarrassed of all embarrassed @nyknicks @cavs," she captioned the pic that shows her shielding her face with her hands on the jumbotron.

Miley showed off her Neil Lane engagement rings while out in NYC Photo: GC Images

Miley and Liam, 26, split in 2012 after dating for five years. The couple picked up where they left off with the engagement in January, after the singer rang in the New Year with the Aussie actor and his family. Liam's older brother Chris has also given the couple his blessing. "I'm happy if he's happy, whatever he's doing in life," Chris told Entertainment Tonight

Miley made waves when she shared a picture on her Instagram at the beginning of the year, flashing the rock while showing off one of her eccentric looks. "I look like a f&$*ing strawberry," she captioned the selfie with her ring front and center.

Miley and Liam rekindled their romance after splitting for two years Photo: Getty Images

In an interview with ELLE UK, Miley opened up about her split from Liam, "Me and Liam are still so close and we love each other," she told the magazine in a 2015 interview.