Brad Pitt visits local hardware store in London with the kids

Like most dads, Brad Pitt likes to be hands-on when it comes to DIY. On Monday, the father-of-six was spotted visiting a hardware store in London to pick up some home improvement items for his new British home.

Like many families around the UK, Brad was perhaps using the long weekend to do a bit of spring cleaning and fix up the new family estate in Surrey, an upscale area located an hour outside of London, that he shares with his wife Angelina Jolie and the couple's kids.

The Jolie-Pitts moved into the countryside mansion last month and are using it as a base while Brad films World War Z 2.

Brad Pitt was spotted shopping at a hardware store in Chiswick, London Photo: Getty Images

The Fight Club star was seen at the home improvement shop in Chiswick, London, running errands with two of his children. A store employee posted a photo of the actor on Twitter and wrote: "Brad Pitt was at my work today."

Brad, 52, and Angelina, 40, recently moved to the UK for the actor's work commitments. The couple and their six children Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne are living ina "beautiful, White House-style home"which boasts eight bedrooms, an indoor pool and a gym, Us Weekly reports. The property is thought to cost $21,000 a month.

The family have relocated to the UK while Brad films World War Z 2 Photo: Getty Images

The famous family have been taking in everything that London and its surrounding areas have to offer. Last week the Jolie-Pitts were seen enjoying a day out exploring the capital's famous Portobello Road.

Brad has also taken the twins to a local pottery studio close to their house, while Angelina treated her children with a visit to London's iconic toyshop Hamleys.

The Jolie-Pitts moved into their new home in Surrey last month Photo: Getty Images

It comes as no surprise that the couple chose Surrey as their new base. Not only is the area close to London, making it easier for Brad and Angelina to head to the capital for work, but it's also favored by fellow actor and Brad's close friend George Clooney, who owns a property just 40 minutes from the Jolie-Pitt mansion.