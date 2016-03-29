Ivanka Trump shares photo of husband Jared Kushner cradling newborn son Theodore

Ivanka Trump can’t get enough of her beautiful, little family. The 34-year-old, who welcomed her third child on Easter, took to her social media accounts on Tuesday to share a new photo of her son Theodore Kushner.

The mom-of-three shared a heartwarming photo of her husband Jared Kushner cradling the newborn. The beaming father was photographed being hugged by the couple’s eldest child, Arabella, who donned a "big sister" bracelet.

Photo: Instagram.com/@IvankaTrump

Ivanka captioned the sweet family picture, “This is love! #bliss.”

The businesswoman and her husband, who tied the knot in 2009, are also parents to two-year-old son Joseph. Ivanka announced the family’s new arrival, Sunday on her Twitter account. The announcement read, “Jared and I feel very blessed to announce the arrival of Theodore James Kushner. Xx Ivanka.”

Photo: Instagram.com/@IvankaTrump

The proud mom then introduced her bundle of joy by posting a photo of herself and baby boy in her hospital bed. Attached to the picture she wrote, “Baby Theodore. My heart is full. xx, Ivanka #grateful.”

Donald Trump’s daughter revealed that she was expecting last September with a video clip featuring her four-year-old daughter and son Joseph. At the time she said, “At the end of the day, it's my family that is at the center of my life —and to be adding another baby to our family is a tremendous blessing...Jared and I are so thankful, and so excited!"