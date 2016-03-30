Rory Feek's most precious moments with daughter Indiana

Since saying goodbye to their beloved wife and mother, Joey Feek, in March, Rory and his two-year-old daughter Indiana have become inseparable. <br> Click through our gallery to see their father-daughter moments together. <br> <br> Photos: Getty Images
The doting father shared a sweet snap with Indiana on his wife's favorite holiday, Easter, writing, "My little bundle of Joey." <br> Photo: Instagram/@roryandjoey
Rory revealed that since Joey's passing that his little girl "won't leave her papa's side.” <br> Photo: Instagram/@roryandjoey
Following Joey's death, the father-daughter pair returned home to Tennessee. <br> Photo: Instagram/@roryandjoey
Rory and Indiana bid farewell to Joey in an emotional memorial service. Recalling the funeral on his blog, the 49-year-old wrote, "It was an afternoon filled with so much joy and love. Even our little Indiana had a wonderful time.” <br> Photo: ThisLifeILive.com
With his wife in hospice care, Rory posted a photo with his baby girl captioned, "She warms my heart." <br> Photo: Instagram/@roryandjoey
As Joey's health took a turn for the worst, Rory revealed that "[His wife] let Indy fall more in love with me… and less in love with her." <br> Photo: Instagram/@roryandjoey
On March 27, the country singer penned that his daughter has not asked for her late mother. “Indy has not asked for her mama. Not one single time since Joey’s been gone,” Rory revealed. “It’s almost as if she hasn’t noticed that she’s not here. And that is so sad… and oh, so wonderful – all at the same time.” <br> Photo: Instagram/@roryandjoey
Joey had intended on homeschooling Indiana however, those plans changed. The two-year-old, who has Down Syndrome, began preschool in March and, according to her father, is "loving every minute of it." <br> Photo: Instagram/@roryandjoey
The father-daughter duo are still adjusting to life without the matriarch of the family. "Indy and I are trying to adjust to our new life at home," he wrote on his blog. "[Adjusting] to the empty chair at our table and pillow on the other side of my bed, desperately missing Joey and carrying her in our hearts with us everywhere we go." <br> Photo: ThisLifeILive.com
Sharing a photo of his newborn baby girl, Rory wrote, "God has blessed us w a special gift. Her name is Indiana Boone. Mama and baby are both doing well. Thank you for your love and prayers." <br> Photo: Instagram/@roryandjoey
With Indy already taking physical and speech therapy classes in her new school, he admitted, “I can hardly imagine how special it will be when the time finally comes that she can walk beside me and talk with me.” <br> Photo: Instagram/@roryandjoey
Rory made sure to commemorate Indiana's "first day of swim my lessons" on his Instagram account. <br> Photo: Instagram/@roryandjoey
