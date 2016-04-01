Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson form a 'dad band': see the hilarious video

Move over One Direction and say hello to The Puff Daddies. The Ranch co-stars Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson , who are both parents, made their boy band debut on The Late Late Show, Wednesday evening.

As CBS host James Corden explained, "Boy bands, they don't go away, they grow up, and they start families and ultimately they become dads. They're not boy bands, they're dad bands."

The trio of fathers then broke out into their song I'm a Dad with babies strapped to their chests and strollers on hand. Ashton, who is a parent to one-year-old daughter Wyatt, sang, “I don't play games except for peek-a-boo / When I talk about my baby girl I don't mean you.”

Photo: CBS

The 38-year-old welcomed his first child with wife Mila Kunis back in 2014. Like his former That ‘70s Show co-star, Danny also has a two-year-old daughter, Fianna, whom he shares with spouse Bijou Phillips.

It’s been nearly a decade since the pair’s final episode of their beloved That ‘70s Show ended. Since then, a lot has changed for the co-stars. "What's cool is from that show to this show, we've been going through, like, stages of life," said Ashton, who married co-star Mila in 2015. "It's just awesome to be able to share that. We come to work and [Danny’s] daughter is a couple months older than my daughter, so we'll talk about what's going on, what they're going through and what we're going through as parents."

He added, "It's just great to have someone to share it with.”

And according to Ashton, the little girls are already fast friends like their dads. “I don't have to force them [to be friends], they just kick it,” Ashton told Entertainment Tonight. "They're terrors in the hall. We actually had to calm them down one day because they were bothering the set next door."

The proud fathers often bring their daughters to the set of their upcoming Netflix comedy The Ranch. Danny, 40, admitted, "We bring them there every weekday. He continued, "They'll run up and down, and sometimes there will be a really dramatic scene being shot, and my daughter will be at Craft service, screaming, 'I want that!' But it's been really fun having Wyatt and Fianna running around the set, and I hope that they get to grow up there the next 10 years."

Photo: Eric Charbonneau/Netflix

Danny along with Ashton and Mila reunited earlier this week with their fellow That ‘70s Show co-star Wilmer Valderrama. The group came together for a special screening and party at Wood and Vine for Danny and Ashton’s new series, The Ranch. Wilmer shared the epic reunion on his Instagram writing, “It's a Secrect Society.. All we ask is trust.”

