Gwen Stefani is in love with Blake Shelton and is in 'amazing songwriting place'

Gwen Stefani is a woman in love. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the Used to Love You admitted that she is “for sure” in love with boyfriend Blake Shelton.

While she has deep feelings for her country beau, the 46-year-old told the publication that she didn't wish to discuss him. She said, “I don’t really want to go into that relationship, and God knows what’s going to happen.”

The No Doubt singer and country crooner, 39, went public with their relationship last November and have only heated up since then. Gwen, who confirmed in February that her song Make Me Like You is about Blake, said, “I feel like I’m in an amazing songwriting place.”

She continued, “Instead of being closed off, I’m thinking about positivity and how I can do something creative. I’m just doing what I want to do. It’s so incredible to be in that zone. I’m always looking for the next song, and now I don’t have to be insecure or write about heartache .”

Gwen confessed that after her public split from husband Gavin Rossdale last summer she went “through a real period of anger.” However, the singer's rage opened up a channel for her to write again.

Now with the release of her new album, This is What the Truth Feels Like, in addition to being a mom and her other gigs, Gwen admitted that it's difficult to balance her life. "There’s always been days when it doesn’t really work out. Sometimes I’d get physically ill from the guilt of wanting to please everyone—that’s my nature—I hate anyone to be unhappy," she said.

Gwen added, “I think my spiritual journey is to have had these weird relationships and write music that people can somehow relate to. I’ve never had a record that is almost all about being happy and in love.”