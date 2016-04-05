Ivanka Trump's husband Jared and son Joseph welcome Theodore to the boys' club

Welcome to the boys' club little Theodore! Ivanka Trump captured a sweet moment between her husband, Jared Kushner and their two sons via Instagram on Monday morning. In the picture, Jared, 35, and son Joseph, two, are seen looking into the bassinet at the family's newest edition Theodore James.

Ivanka's husband Jared and son Joseph couldn't take their eyes off baby Theodore Photo: Instagram/@ivnankatrump

"Sweet moments with baby Theo," the 34-year-old mommy captioned the picture.

From the looks of it, the newest Kushner kid is having no problem fitting in and helping his family make more sweet moments.

Noticeably absent from the picture is Ivanka and Jared's oldest daughter, four-year-old Arabella. Over the weekend, the mommy mogul shared a snap of Arabella's reaction to her newest sibling.

Observing baby Theo in awe! A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Mar 31, 2016 at 11:39am PDT

"Observing baby Theo in awe," Ivanka captioned the photo of Arabella and Joseph sitting at the table and looking past the camera. While the little one is mentioned, he is not seen in the photo.

This isn't the first time that Jared has been seen bonding with his newest son. Ivanka shared a picture of one of Jared and Theo's first moments together after giving birth.

This is love! #bliss A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Mar 29, 2016 at 7:48am PDT

In the picture captioned "This is love #bliss," Jared is seen cradling little Theo, while Arabella stands behind him. Theo made his debut on Easter with a special announcement in regards to his arrival. "Jared and I feel incredibly blessed to announce the arrival of Theodore James Kushner," Ivanka announced. Jared, Arabella, Joseph and I are so excited to welcome this sweet little boy to our family."