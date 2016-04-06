Blac Chyna confirms engagement to Rob Kardashian

Cue the wedding bells, Blac Chyna andRob Kardashian are officially engaged. The 27-year-old makeup artist confirmed the happy news on her Instagram account on April 5.

Sharing a closeup video of her new 7-carat sparkler, Blac, whose real name is Angela White, captioned the post, “ I'm so blessed and honored to have good man in my life, I love you @robkardashian ! #7carats #VVS @benballer.”

Jeweler Ben Baller also took to his social media account to share the same video and congratulate the happy couple. “ Congrats to @RobKardashian & @BlacChyna on getting engaged ,” he began. “Rob, I have never seen you this happy before and I've known you since you were a teenager. I'm glad you came to your day 1 homie to get this massive for your lady. You know I don't play when it comes to diamonds. God bless.”

Blac's best friend Amber Rose was quick to extend her best wishes to the pair. She penned, "Congratulations to my Family @blacchyna and @robkardashian!!! Pease don't let nothing or no one tear u guys apart! I never seen my sis so happy and I couldn't be more happy for her! Sometimes we find love in the strangest places Lol God Bless you 2! Now let's get this wedding together so y'all can start making some babies #TrueLove #putaringonitsouknowitsreal #BlacRob."

Speculation whether the couple was engaged began early Tuesday morning after Blac shared a photo of herself wearing a diamond ring. Attached to the photo showing off her rock, she wrote, “YES !...!...!” According to People magazine, the couple celebrated their engagement Monday evening with the bride-to-be’s mother hitting up the Ace of Diamonds strip club in Los Angeles.

Photo: Instagram.com/@blacchyna

News that the two were dating broke back in January. Blac previously dated Rob's sister Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend Tyga, whom she shares a three-year-old son.

While Rob, 29, and his fiancé were toasting their engagement on April 4, the rest of the Kardashian bunch jetted off on “an aviation scavenger hunt.” Matriarch Kris Jenner whisked her daughters away on Monday and are all now enjoying a ski holiday.

Members of the family documented the travels on their Snapchat accounts. In one video, Khloe Kardashian noted, "We don't know where we're going because Kris Jenner won't tell us, but as long as the sisters are together we're okay."

While his family has yet to comment on the engagement, Kris recently shared her feelings on Blac. "I haven't really seen [Blac] that much and I don't know her as well as everyone else, but she seems like a really nice girl," the 60-year-old said during an interview with an Australian radio show. "I just haven't been around her too much. But you know, he's been very, very happy lately and I think he's in a really good place."