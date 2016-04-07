Gigi Hadid's ex Cody Simpson speaks out about her new relationship with Zayn Malik

It's never easy seeing your ex with someone new but Cody Simpson says "it's natural" for his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid to move on. Following Gigi's super romantic Vogue spread with new boyfriend Zayn Malik, the La Da Dee singer has spoken out about his former flame's new relationship.

Speaking to ET at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday the singer said, “It's just kind of the natural way things go. You're going to expect that kind of stuff. I've kind of been going a different way, taking a little time for myself just hanging out and keeping it low-key, and working on my music.”

Gigi and Cody broke up in May 2015 Photo: Getty Images

Following their breakup last year,the pair have stayed in contact and Cody says he is still very supportive of his ex's impressive modeling success. “I'm always happy for her and her career and that type of stuff,” he added.

“I know how hard she's always worked to kind of get to the point in the modeling industry that she's at now, and I couldn't be more proud of her. We still talk every now and then. It's nice.”

The model and new boyfriend Zayn posed for photos in Vogue Photo: Vogue/Mario Testino

The couple called off their relationship in May 2015, citing conflicting work schedules for the split. “Cody and Gigi want each other to be in a place right now that allows him to only focus on his music, fans, and a new message, while she can focus and continue building her career,” read a statement released to People magazine.

“They love each other dearly and have split up in the hopes that growing on their own paths will bring them together in the future.”