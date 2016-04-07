Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky does yoga with their sons

A family that does yoga together, stays together – and it's not justDrew Barrymore who loves practicing with her little ones! Actress Elsa Pataky, wife of Thor actorChris Hemsworth, took to her Glamour Spain blog on Thursday to share a photo of her yoga “enthusiasts” in the making — her twin sons Tristan and Sasha Hemsworth.

The Spanish model's two-year-old boys joined her for a mommy and me yoga session on the beach. In the sweet photo, the 39-year-old and her sons are engaged in a downward-facing dog pose.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

Photo: Instagram.com/elsapatakyconfidential

Elsa, who also posted the photo on her Instagram account, wrote, "My boys enjoying the Beach yoga with mami!” She also added the hashtags, "#kidsyoga #beach #bestime #lifeisbeautiful #lovethem."

FAVORITE WORKOUT BRANDS OF THE STARS

The mom-of-three showed off her toned figure wearing a yellow bikini in the beach snap. Meanwhile her and husband’s adorable sons donned T-shirts as they attempted to mimic their mother’s pose.

Photo: Instagram.com/elsapatakyconfidential

Elsa has previously shared photos of her boys and three-year-old daughter, India, in yoga stances. Earlier this year, the fitness guru posted a photo of one of her sons joining her for a stretch, which she captioned, "While we try to teach our children all about life. Our children teach us what life is all about."

Chris and Elsa add a cute new member to their family

Chris also does yoga with the kids Photo: Instagram.com/@elsapatakyconfidential

The Furious actress isn’t the only member of the Hemsworth household who enjoys quality yoga time with their children. Last year, Elsa shared a picture of her hunky husband and little girl doing yoga on the beach.

Chris Hemsworth talks about being a father

Attached to the post, she wrote, “Like father like daughter! Make a space in your life for the little moments that count the most #family #beachTime #yogadad."