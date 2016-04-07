Carrie Underwood has ultimate payback plan for husband Mike Fisher after Garth Brooks duet

Jesus take the wheel, because it sounds like Carrie Underwood has a bone to pick with a certain hockey player. The 33-year-old shared a video on Instagram of her husband Mike Fisher singing a duet with country legend Garth Brooks — something it appears the mom-of-one has longed to do!

Carrie captioned the pair's music session, “How is it that my hubby, @mfisher1212 gets to sing with THE @garthbrooks before I do?”

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

Photo: FilmMagic

She added, “As payback, I think I'll try to see if Wayne Gretzky wants to play a pick up hockey game sometime!”

In the clip posted on Wednesday, Garth said, “I’m going to send this song out to my sweetheart, my girlfriend, Carrie Underwood. Carrie, little song for you.” Moments later, the singer was joined by the Nashville Predator hockey player singing along to the country star's song The River.

A video posted by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Apr 6, 2016 at 9:39pm PDT

Back in January, the athlete showed off his impressive vocals singing to the tune in a video posted by his wife. At the time, Mike’s performance caught the attention of the 54-year-old musician, who extended an invitation for him to sing on stage. Garth said, “Bro, that is AWESOME! I HAVE to call you out after that...Nashville is the last city on the American leg of the World Tour...You and me, on stage, The River. You in? love you pal, g.”

CARRIE UNDERWOOD'S STYLE EVOLUTION

While Carrie is plotting her revenge, Mike doesn’t seem too concerned. The 35-year-old posted the video on his account shortly after his wife, captioned, “Soooo this happened tonight!!!... @garthbrooks is the best!"