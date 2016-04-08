Meet Jacob Tremblay's fluffy new family member

Talk about puppy love! Jacob Tremblay is known for melting hearts on the carpets and his social media accounts, but on Thursday, the Room actor took it to an entirely new level.

The nine-year-old posed at WE Day California joined by an adorable, furry friend — his new puppy! Jacob grinned from ear to ear as he proudly showed off his family’s new addition at the event, which celebrates young individuals making a difference in their local and global communities.

Photo: Getty Images for WE Day

The actor’s new pet certainly didn't wasted any time mingling with Jacob's celebrity pals. The Star Wars fanatic posted a collage of his “puppy play date” with Charlize Theron, Kermit the Frog, Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas.

He captioned the Instagram post, “My new puppy & I are having the best time @WeDay!!! #puppyplaydate with @ddlovato @joejonas @charlizeafrica #kermitthefrog #ipledgetolivewe!!!” (Note: not even Charlize could handle the cuteness that is Jacob’s pup).

Earlier in the day, the SAG nominee chatted with Entertainment Tonight about his furry companion. "She's very quiet actually. She's not one of those dogs when they play they growl, you know those types of dogs?” Jacob said.

He continued, “She plays and she's really quiet. We don't know what her name is yet cause she's so young, she doesn't have a name yet so we're still trying to think."

Following his puppy's carpet debut, Jacob requested the assistance of his nearly fifty-thousand Twitter followers to help him name his pet. Sharing a sweet photo of himself relaxing on a couch with her, he tweeted, “Please help me name my puppy! ‪#itsagirl.”

Here's hoping this isn't the last we've seen of the adorable duo!