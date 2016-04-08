Kelly Clarkson's daughter River Rose adorably waves goodbye to 'American Idol'

American Idol came to an emotional end on Thursday evening after 15 long seasons. To commemorate the finale, the show's first-ever winner Kelly Clarkson shared an adorable video of her daughter River Rose waving goodbye.

Congratulating the show's final champion and runner up, the 33-year-old posted a clip on her Twitter featuring her one-year-old bidding the show farewell.

Kelly performing on the show's first season finale in 2002 Photo: WireImage

Attached to the video, Kelly wrote, "Congrats @TrentWHarmon :) @laporsharenae can't wait 4 ur album too! River wanted 2 say bye #AmericanIdol #IdolFinale."

In the 13-second clip, little River sweetly waves goodbye for the camera as she says, "Bye" with a big toothy grin.

While Kelly was not present for the FOX show's finale, she did make an appearance with a pre-taped performance. The children's book author, who took home the Idol crown in 2002, performed a medley of some of her greatest hits including Miss Independent, Since U Been Gone, Because of You, My Life Would Suck Without You and many more.

To top off her nostalgic performance, the Grammy winner belted out A Moment Like This, which she performed on the show's stage after being named the first American Idol winner.

Kelly, who is currently expecting her second child — a boy — with husband Brandon Blackstock, tweeted along as she watched her taped performance with daughter River. She jokingly wrote, "Who's that sweaty, pregnant girl singing?? ....oh snap that's me hahaha!! #ohwell."

She added, "Thnx #AmericanIdol 4 the moment that changed my life & provided w/me a road 2 success & happiness! #blessed."

