One Direction's Louis Tomlinson shares soccer photo of son Freddie

Looks like Louis Tomlinson might have a soccer player rather than a singer on his hands! The One Direction vocalist took to his Instagram account on Thursday to share an adorable photo of his two-month old son Freddie.

The 24-year-old shared a photo of his precious baby boy wearing a white onesie with a soccer placed between his legs. A picture is worth a thousand words, so the avid soccer fan simply captioned the cute snap with a soccer ball emoji.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

Photo: Instagram.com/louist91

Thursday’s photo of Freddie marks the third time the singer has posted a picture of his son on his Instagram account. Louis welcomed his little boy with stylist Briana Jungwirth on January 21.

The Story of My Life artist confirmed his son’s arrival on Twitter writing, “I'm pleased to say my baby son was born yesterday :) He is healthy and pretty amazing :) I'm very happy!!.”

Photo: Instagram.com/louist91

Louis introduced his “lad” on Instagram sharing a shirtless photo black and white photo of himself cradling the newborn. Attached to the post he wrote, “Meet my little lad, Freddie.”

Briana also recently uploaded a photo of the little One Direction member. Snuggling with her son on a chair she penned, "You've changed my life for the better. I love you with my whole heart."

A photo posted by Briana Jungwirth (@brianaashleyjungwirth) on Apr 5, 2016 at 4:17pm PDT



After news broke last year that Louis was going to be a father, he said, “It's a very exciting time.”