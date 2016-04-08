Dwayne Johnson moved to tears when meeting a baby who had open-heart surgery

Just because he’s “The Rock” doesn’t mean Dwayne Johnson can’t cry. The 43-year-old was recently moved to tears by a young fan. While shooting his upcoming film Baywatch in Savannah, Georgia, the actor met Sally Walker Collins, who recently celebrated her first birthday, along with her family. During his emotional meet and greet, the wrestler learned that his little fan underwent open-heart surgery, just a few moths after being born.

Photo: Instagram.com/therock

Clearly touched by Sally’s inspiring story, Dwayne took to his Instagram account to share her tale. “Was so happy to have met lil' Sally Walker Collins, who just turned 1. When she was 5months old she had open heart surgery and has been an inspiring lil' fighter since that day,” he captioned a photo with his new friends. “Her mama, Sarah here was so grateful we had a chance to meet and got teary eyed when talking about her baby and said something so simple, powerful and true.. "If Sally can fight thru this, then we can do anything." Amen. Yes you can.”

Dwayne introduces the newest Baywatch star

Dwayne continued, “Real pleasure meeting this great family and if by remote chance I got teary eyed too when she was talking about her daughter's struggle - it's a good thing I had my shades on so no one would see. But of course I never cry 'cause I'm too tough for that stuff. I'm just sayin' if I did, I was prepared. Stay strong lil' Sally - you're a heart warrior and you have many many more birthdays to enjoy. And remember Uncle DJ is the coolest.”

No doubt Sally’s story struck an extra chord now that "The Rock" has a newborn little girl at home. The San Andreas star welcomed his first child with longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian back in December — he also has daughter Simone Alexandra Johnson from a previous relationship.

Photo: Instagram.com/therock

Dwayne introduced his daughter Jasmine on Instagram penning a beautiful message. He wrote, “Christmas came early! Within minutes of being born she was laying on daddy's chest. And being a grateful man takes on a whole new meaning..."

He added, “Kinda crazy but in this cool and powerful skin to skin bonding moment with my newborn baby Jasmine, I had just one wish I asked the universe... Give me the strength to be a better man today than I was yesterday. If I can accomplish that, then I'd have a good shot at being a great father.”