Jennifer Aniston blames husband Justin Theroux for bringing this back into her life

It appears Jennifer Aniston’s taco cleanse is over! The 43-year-old confessed to Elle that pasta has officially topped her previous favorite cuisine, Mexican — and husband Justin Theroux is responsible for it.

Rather than going “all out” on Mexican food like she used to in the past, the ageless beauty admitted that these days she would much rather enjoy a “a really good pasta.”

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY



Photo: Getty Images for LTLA

"Pasta has taken over as my new favorite go-to-town food," she revealed. "[Justin] has brought the pasta back into my life.” The actress added, "I don't know whether I should thank him or hate him for that."

Ultimately she is thankful to Justin for reintroducing her to pasta. The Friends star also admitted that her husband can whip up an “irresistible” pasta carbonara.

COUPLES WHO TIED THE KNOT IN SECRET

"I've learned how to make it," Jennifer said. “It’s not that bad for you! It's just an egg, parmesan cheese, and a little pasta water. And we substitute turkey bacon for real bacon, so, you know."

Photo: FilmMagic

Earlier this year, Jennifer told Yahoo Food that she and her husband “love to tinker in the kitchen.” And when it comes to her diet she doesn’t giver herself “any rules anymore.”

“My general philosophy is to eat healthy. It’s pretty clear: eat as much organic fruits and veggies as you can, keep sugar [intake] low, drink tons and tons of water, and get good sleep,” she said. Though Jennifer added, “I allow myself to indulge once in a while.”