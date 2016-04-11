MTV Movie Awards 2016: The kisses, performances and best moments in between

From Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Kevin Hart's <i>Mad</i> show opening to Rebel Wilson and Adam Devine's winning Best Kiss... Here is a roundup of the best and most hilarious moments from the 2016 MTV Movie Awards. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
Talk about an entrance! Hosts Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Kevin Hart kicked off the 2016 MTV Movie Awards with a <i>Mad Max</i> tribute, complete with fire and war boys. <br> Photo: Getty Images
<i>Pitch Perfect 2</I> co-stars Rebel Wilson and Adam Devine gave Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling a run for their money with their own history-making makeout session, while accepting the award for Best Kiss. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The Lonely Island (featuring Akiva Schaffer, Andy Samberg and Jorma Taccon) paid tribute to this year's Generation Award recipient, Will Smith, with an epic tribute. <br> Photo: WireImage for MTV
The <i>fresh prince</i> of the awards! Will looked better than ever while accepting the MTV Generation Award with the help of pals Halle Berry and Queen Latifah. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Melissa McCarthy crowd-surfed her way on to the stage to accept the golden popcorn trophy for Comedic Genius, making her the first woman to win the award. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Battle of the muscles: Seth Rogan hilariously put his <i>Neighbors 2</i> co-star Zac Efron to shame with his new rock hard abs and body. <br> Photo: Getty Images
<i>Deadpool</i>'s Ryan Reynolds gave us all relationship goals on Sunday evening as he took home the award for Best Comedic Performance. The actor gave wife Blake Lively a special shoutout saying, "Everything I do is to make her laugh." <br> Photo: Getty Images
<i>Mad Max</i>'s Charlize Theron for the win! The actress dedicated her award for Best Female Performance to her daughter August, whom she called, "My own little Furiosa." <br> Photo: Getty Images
These hosts had all the moves! The Rock and Kevin Hart performed an all-star rap about Leonardo DiCaprio and his <i>Revenant</i> bear. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The force is strong with Daisy Ridley! The actress took home the Breakthrough Performance award for her role in <i>Star Wars: The Force Awakens</i>. <br> Photo: Getty Images
A magical gift! Eddie Redmayne unveiled a new sneak peek of his latest, highly-anticipated film, <i>Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them</i>. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The Justice League 2.0 featuring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart? The MTV hosts had their own superhero smackdown at the 2016 award show. <br> Photo: Getty Images
If you can't present with your best friend, who can you present with? Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid took to the Movie Awards stage in style to introduce performer Ariana Grande. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Ariana Grande served up some serious old school Hollywood vibes as she performed her new single <i>Dangerous Woman</i>. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Squad goals! Will Smith, Cara Delevingne, Margot Robbie and Jared Leto premiered a brand new trailer for their upcoming film <i>Suicide Squad</i>. <br> Photo: Getty Images
No pants, no problem! <i>The Legend of Tarzan</i>'s Alexander Skarsgård left his pants at home as he presented the Movie of the Year award. <br> Photo: Getty Images
You can't deny the power of the force! <i>Star Wars: The Force Awakens</i> director J.J. Abrams and Daisy Ridley accepted the evening's biggest award for Movie of the Year. <br> Photo: Getty Images for MTV
