Lindsay Lohan has date night with Russian heir boyfriend Egor Tarabasov

Friday night, date night! Lindsay Lohan stepped out on April 8 for the sixth annual Asian Awards held at London’s Grosvenor House Hotel, where she was joined by her boyfriend Egor Tarabasov.



The Hollywood actress with Egor (right) and a fellow guest

Photo: a2zphotography.co.uk

The 29-year-old wowed on the carpet, showing off her toned physique in a flowy dress featuring side cut outs. The Mean Girls star was all smiles as she posed with her Russian heir beau inside the celebration of Pan Asian excellence, where guests also included The Big Bang Theory's Kunal Nayyar and celebrity designer Osman, both honorees, and singer Emeli Sandé who performed at the gala.



It was also a special night out for 'The Big Bang Theory' star Kunal Nayyar and his wife Neha Kapur Photo: a2zphotography.co.uk

Sharing a photo on her Instagram account with Egor she wrote, "Making the world a better place one day at a time with#TheAsianAwards.”

Prior to their evening out, Lindsay had shared a video of herself and Egor cooking in a kitchen. The clip that read "Let's Play House" was captioned, "#homecookin #youknowyoulovethem oh baby @e2505t #friendsandfamily."

The actress confirmed her romance with the business heir last month. In an interview with the Sun, she said, "I haven't known Egor for that long. We've been together for about seven months. He is a great guy. I met him in the summer. I'm really happy."