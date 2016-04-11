Khloe Kardashian shares emotional Instagram post: 'You can't change someone's heart'

Khloé Kardashian has taken to her Instagram page to express her recent sadness. On Sunday night, the reality TV star uploaded a quote and a lengthy explanation about her feelings, seemingly referring to her estranged husband Lamar Odom and his recent behavior.

The 31-year-old's emotional message read: “It doesn't matter how loyal you are to someone, you can't change someone's heart and bad habits unless they want to themselves.”

Khloé uploaded the emotional post on her Instagram page on Sunday Photo: Getty Images

Below the image, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote a lengthy caption. “Letting go doesn't mean that you don't care about someone anymore. It's just realizing that the only person you really have control over is yourself. Letting go with loves takes great strength. We have to learn to stop taking on people's problems as if they are our own. Loving people does not mean we have to carry their burdens and confusions on our back."

The Kocktails with Khloe host continued: "Sadly, you can only express your opinion on a situation. You can't want their life more than they do. This is in fact their life to figure out...'People say time heals all wounds...I say time heals wounds but scars are left to remind you what you have been through and what you have survived."

Although Khloé doesn't directly refer to anyone in the post, it is apparent that she is going through a difficult time and is struggling to cope within a relationship.“You can't force someone to be loyal, kind, understanding. You can't force someone to be the person you need them to be. Even if it's for their own good!! Sometimes the person you want most is the person you're best without...? You have to understand...some things ARE supposed to happen in your life, but they just are NOT meant to be. Damn...It took me so many years to understand that," she added.

Many fans believe the post is about Khloé's relationship with estranged husband Lamar Photo: Getty Images

“God always has a plan even if we can't understand it (or don't want to understand it) Even in the darkest of places...Our Lord sees His vision...Don't put your happiness on hold for someone (family, friend, partner) who isn't holding on to you. 'A girl once told me...Be careful when trying to fix a broken person. For you may cut yourself on their shattered pieces.”

Later that day, however, North West's aunt took to her Twitter page to play down her post. “Don't read too deep into thing. This is crazy lol everything gets turned into something else. SMH.”