Celebrity week in photos: Olivia Wilde, Selena Gomez, Kate Bosworth and more

Dressed up or dressed down, some of the hottest celebs were out on the town! Here is a look at the best celebrity moments from this week. ​ <br> Photo: Getty Images
April 11: Netflix and photo! Some of the biggest stars from Netflix series and films including John Lithgow, Katherine McNamara, Claire Foy, Lorenzo Richelmy, Dominic Sherwood, Tituss Burgess, Todd Yellin, Matt Smith, Geraldine Pailhas, Danny Masterson, Reed Hastings, Michelle Yeoh, Ashton Kutcher and Ted Sarandos posed for an epic promo photo in Paris. <br> Photo: Netflix
April 10: Mother of dragons and style! Emilia Clarke ruled the carpet during the Season 6 premiere of HBO's <i>Game of Thrones</i> in Hollywood. <br> Photo: WireImage
April 10: Maisie Williams showed off her flawless style during the Season 6 premiere of HBO's <i>Game of Thrones</i> in Hollywood. <br> Photo: WireImage
April 10: All dueling aside! Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Sophie Turner were in good spirits during the Season 6 premiere of HBO's <i>Game of Thrones</i> in Hollywood. <br> Photo: WireImage
April 9: Hot mama Kim Kardashian posed for some epic selfies and enjoyed some of the hottest tunes compliments of DJ Ruckus during the Hakkasan, Las Vegas third anniversary at MGM Grand. <br> Photo: WireImage
April 9: Knock out! Honoree Carrie Underwood posed with Muhammed Ali during the Celebrity Fight Night XXII in Phoenix, Arizona. <br> Photo: Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night
April 9: Reese Witherspoon, Sheryl Crow and honoree Katie Couric posed for a picture during the Stand Up To Cancer New York Standing Room Only event, presented by Entertainment Industry Foundation, with donors American Airlines and Merck at Cipriani Wall Street in NYC. <br> Photo: EIF Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
April 9: Standing up in fashion! Emmy Rossum looked fabulous during the Stand Up To Cancer New York Standing Room Only event, presented by Entertainment Industry Foundation in NYC. <br> Photo: EIF Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
April 8: Angel overload! Models Stella Maxwell, Josephine Skriver, Jasmine Tookes and Martha Hunt celebrated Josephine's birthday in high fashion at 1 Oak in Las Vegas. <br> Photo: Getty Images
April 8: Power in film! Julianne Moore attended Variety's Power Of Women: New York 2016. <br> Photo: Getty Images
April 8: Power of the stage! Lupita Nyong'o attended Variety's Power Of Women: New York 2016. <br> Photo: Getty Images
April 8: Fun in the sun! Vanessa Hudgens and her younger sister Stella looked fab by the pool at the W South Beach in their Aerie bikinis. <br> Photo: Seth Browarnik/WorldRedEye
April 7: Kerry Washington looked effortlessly chic in a black dress for the <i>Confirmation</i> screening in NYC. <br> Photo: Getty Images
April 7: Bend it like Hemsworth! Chris Hemsworth put his legs to the test during the Hong Kong Rugby Sevens kick off event. <br> Photo: Getty Images
April 7: Ashley Green looked chic during the screening of <i>The Jungle Book</i> hosted by Disney with The Cinema Society and Samsung at the Skylark in NYC. <br> Photo: Jim Spellman/WireImage
April 7: Wild date! David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris attended the screening of <i>The Jungle Book</i> hosted by Disney with The Cinema Society and Samsung at AMC Empire 25 theatre in NYC. <br> Photo: Jim Spellman/WireImage
April 7: In her honor! Marc Jacobs & Benedikt Taschen threw Naomi Campbell a book launch party to celebrate <i>NAOMI</i> at The Diamond Horseshoe in NYC. <br> Photo: Getty Images
April 7: Style launch! Emmy Rossum attended the launch of Marimekko for Target at The High Line in NYC. <br> Photo: Getty Images
April 7: Mama's night out! Olivia Wilde and Rose Byrne coordinated in black for the Marimekko launch with Target in NYC. <br> Photo: Getty Images
April 7: Model Josephine Shriver wore Gabriela Cadena during the New Yorkers For Children's Spring Dinner Dance: A Fool's Fete in NYC. <br> Photo: Getty Images
April 7: Sports Illustrated model Ebonee Davis wore a stunning Tommy Hilfiger dress paired with Walter Steiger shoes during the New Yorkers For Children's Spring Dinner Dance: A Fool's Fete in NYC. <br> Photo: Getty Image
April 7: Malia Obama and her dad, President Barack Obama hopped a flight to L.A. from Chicago where the duo attended fundraisers. <br> Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images
April 7: Pretty in NYC! Lucy Hale, Sasha Pieterse, Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, and Shay Mitchell attended the Freeform Upfronts on behalf of <i>Pretty Little Liars</i> <br> Photo: WireImage
April 7: Fiesta, fiesta! Snoop Dogg partied with Vogue magazine at El Compadre in California. <br> Photo: Instagram/@voguemagazine
April 7: Taking a stand and looking good while doing it! Charlize Theron participated in a panel discussion at WE Day California in Inglewood. <br> Photo: Getty Images
April 7: Cuteness overload! Jacob Tremblay and his new furry companion, Rey were the stars of the show during WE Day California in Inglewood. <br> Photo: Getty Images
April 7: Go girl! Selena Gomez commanded the carpet before taking the stage at WE Day California in Inglewood. <br> Photo: Getty Images
April 7: Keep on dancing! Joe Jonas took the stage during the WE Day California ceremony in Inglewood. <br> Photo: Getty Images
April 7: A couple that gives back! Ian Somerhalder kept his leading lady, Nikki Reed close during the WE Day California ceremony in Inglewood. <br> Photo: Getty Images
April 7: Stylish kisses! Diane von Fürstenberg planted kisses on <i>Girls</i> star Allison Williams during the 2016 DVF Awards at the United Nations. <br> Photo: Getty Images
April 6: Fashion and power! Ashley Green stunned during The Hollywood Reporter's 2016 35 Most Powerful People in Media event at the Four Seasons restaurant in NYC. <br> Photo: WireImage
April 6: Chanel Iman and Camilla Belle celebrated the opening of Tory Burch's Tory Sport store in the Flatiron District in NYC. <br> Photo: Instagram/@chaneliman
April 6: <i>Orange is the New Black's</i> Selenis Leyva had some fun in the sun at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. <br> Photo: Ralph Notaro
April 6: Summer fashion ready! Thalia celebrated the release of the Thalia Sodi for Macy's 2016 Summer Collection with a special dinner at VANDAL in NYC. <br> Photo: Michael Simon/StarTraks
April 6: <i>Shadowhunters</i> star Katherine McNamara checked out scenes from <i>The Jungle Book</i> on Samsung Gear VR during the film's premiere in Hollywood. <br> Photo: Getty Images
April 5: Hugh Jackman and Montblanc CEO Jérôme Lambert escorted Monaco royal, Charlotte Casiraghi into the Montblanc 110 Year Anniversary Gala Dinner in NYC. <br> Photo: Getty Images
April 5: Kate Bosworth looked flawless during the Montblanc 110 Year Anniversary Gala Dinner in NYC. <br> Photo: Getty Images
April 5: Model behavior! Jasmine Tookes, Emily DiDonato and Sara Sampaio attended the Montblanc 110 Year Anniversary Gala Dinner in NYC. <br> Photo: Getty Images
April 5: 10 points for Gryffindor! <i>Harry Potter</i> stars Oliver and James Phelps attended the opening of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios in Hollywood. <br> Photo: FilmMagic
April 5: Tom Felton looked magical during the opening of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios in Hollywood. <br> Photo: FilmMagic
April 5: White House planting! First Lady Michelle Obama wasn't afraid to get her hands dirty and help out the kids during the 8th annual White House Kitchen Garden Planting day in D.C. <br> Photo: Jerritt Clark/Empire Images
April 5: You can never have too many diamonds! Eva Longoria shared what she admires about Elizabeth Taylor during the Elizabeth Taylor White Diamonds 25th Anniversary Celebration and White Diamonds Night launch. <br> "What's not to admire about Elizabeth Taylor- her beauty, her elegance, her style, her grace, her timeless classic, she is just a legend to me, to my industry," she told HELLO!. "I also respected the journey she created for herself which was being an actress, becoming an entrepreneur and business woman and then being a humanitarian. For me, those are the three things I emulate myself to be so it's nice to see." <br> Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
April 4: Musical greatness! Lady Gaga and John Legend were filled with music during the 2016 Jane Ortner Education Award Luncheon in Beverly Hills. <br> Photo: Getty Images
April 4: Hilaria Baldwin put her baby bump on display with husband Alec Baldwin by her side during the NYU Tisch School of the Arts 50th Anniversary Gala at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center in NYC. <br> Photo: Getty Images
April 4: Hot in the kitchen! Tiffani Thiessen volunteered at the Downtown Women’s Center in Los Angeles as a part of the Feeding America Pledge to Volunteer campaign. <br> Photo: Getty Images for Feeding America
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved