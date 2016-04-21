Prince, legendary musician, has died at age 57

Grammy Award-winning singer Prince — Prince Rogers Nelson — has died. The 57-year-old was found dead at his Minnesota home on Thursday, April 21.

The singer’s cause of death has not yet been revealed, but the Carver County Sheriff's Twitter account confirmed that a death investigation is underway at Paisley Park, where his studio is located. The legendary musician's publicist Yvette Noel-Schure confirmed the news to the Associated Press.

In a statement she said, "It is with profound sadness that I am confirming that the legendary, iconic performer, Prince Rogers Nelson, has died at his Paisley Park residence this morning at the age of 57."

Last Friday, the iconic singer was hospitalized after making an emergency landing in Moline, Illinois. Prince was treated and later released. According to CNN, at the time Yvette said, "[Prince] is fine and at home."

The following day, the singer made a surprise appearance at dance party in Minesota. According to The New York Daily News, Prince told fans, "Wait a few days before you waste any prayers."

The artist had been battling the flu for a number of weeks. Because of his illness, Prince, who was on his Piano and a Microphone tour, had to cancel two shows in Atlanta.

Prince released his first album For You in 1978 and reached new heights in 1984 with Purple Rain. During his career span of nearly four decades, the songwriter earned seven Grammy Awards, an Oscar and Golden Globe Award. The late singer is perhaps best known for his hits Purple Rain, Kiss and When Doves Cry. In 2004, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.