Remembering Prince: Madonna, Justin Timberlake and more mourn the legend's death

The stars are in mourning following the untimely death of singing superstar Prince. It was announced that the Grammy Award winner had passed away at his Minnesota home on Thursday, April 21.

Although the cause of death has not yet been revealed, the Carver County Sheriff has confirmed that an investigation into the death is underway. The musician's publicist Yvette Noel-Schure confirmed that the 57-year-old had died to the Associated Press.

In a statement she said, "It is with profound sadness that I am confirming that the legendary, iconic performer, Prince Rogers Nelson, has died at his Paisley Park residence this morning at the age of 57."

The singer Prince has died at the age of 57 Photo: Getty Images

Upon hearing the news, many celebrities have taken to their social media pages to express their sorrow at the legendary musician's passing. Justin Timberlake credited the singer for much of his own music. “They say don’t meet your idols … That they let you down,” he wrote. “But, some of my greatest, funniest (yes, he was hilarious), and most prolific encounters and conversations about music came from the moments that I spent with him. It would be silly to say that he has inspired our music … It’s beyond that. He’s somewhere within every song I’ve ever written.”

Singer Katy Perry took to her Twitter page to pay her respects to the late star. "And just like that...the world lost a lot of magic. Rest in peace Prince! Thanks for giving us so much..."

Chris Rock expressed his disbelief at the loss of the singer. "Say it ain't so," he wrote on his Twitter, while Jennifer Lopez uploaded a picture of the singer on her Instagram captioning it, "Shocked and soooo sad!! #RIP PRINCE #music#legend#gonetoosoon"

Justin Timberlake

It was Raspberry Beret. I was 4 years old. Yes, 4. I remember that I instantly loved it. "Mommy, who is that singing?" Seems weird but it's true. More than a "once in a lifetime" artist... Just a ONCE IN FOREVER ARTIST. I'm still in shock as I write this and I feel this overwhelming grief. But, we should all turn away from that and HONOR this musician that changed all of our lives, our perspectives, our feeling, our whole being. From another planet? Probably. Royalty, for sure. Us worthy..? Laughable. They say don't meet your idols... That they let you down. But, some of my greatest, funniest (yes, he was hilarious), and most prolific encounters and conversations about music came from the moments that I spent with him. It would be silly to say that he has inspired our music... It's beyond that. He's somewhere within every song I've ever written. I am sad, but I will smile when I think of every second that I had the fortune of being in his company. We have lost our greatest living musician. But his music will never die. Prince, NOTHING COMPARES... #RIPPrince

Madonna

He Changed The World!! A True Visionary. What a loss. I'm Devastated.濾 This is Not A Love Song.

Solange

Usher

Charlie Puth

Nick Jonas


Questlove


Lenny Kravitz


Olivia Wilde


Eva Longoria


Jaime King

Georgia May Jagger


People call me rude I wish we were all nude I wish there was no black and white I wish there were no rules 

Kylie Jenner




Sarah Jessica Parker


No. Prince Rogers Nelson. R.I.P You've been the soundtrack of so many lives. Terrible and sad news. X, sj

Zoe Saldana

We have lost a genius this morning... #Prince #RIP

Lena Dunham


Rachel Hilbert


Riley Keough

No words. Rest in peace. ☔️☔️☔️☔️

Austin Mahone

So sad to hear.. #ripprince

Emily Ratajkowski

RIP to the . No one like you.

Reese Witherspoon

Today we lost a true artist. Thank you #Prince for all the music you put into this world. #RIP

Katie Holmes

Olivia Munn

Charles Kelley

Adrienne Bailon

Ashley Benson

#rip so sad

Jennifer Lopez

Shocked and soooo sad!! #RIP PRINCE #music #legend #gonetoosoon

Nick Cannon

The Artist. #RIP Rest in Power

Little Big Town


