Remembering Prince: Madonna, Justin Timberlake and more mourn the legend's death

The stars are in mourning following the untimely death of singing superstar Prince. It was announced that the Grammy Award winner had passed away at his Minnesota home on Thursday, April 21.

Although the cause of death has not yet been revealed, the Carver County Sheriff has confirmed that an investigation into the death is underway. The musician's publicist Yvette Noel-Schure confirmed that the 57-year-old had died to the Associated Press.

In a statement she said, "It is with profound sadness that I am confirming that the legendary, iconic performer, Prince Rogers Nelson, has died at his Paisley Park residence this morning at the age of 57."

The singer Prince has died at the age of 57 Photo: Getty Images

Upon hearing the news, many celebrities have taken to their social media pages to express their sorrow at the legendary musician's passing. Justin Timberlake credited the singer for much of his own music. “They say don’t meet your idols … That they let you down,” he wrote. “But, some of my greatest, funniest (yes, he was hilarious), and most prolific encounters and conversations about music came from the moments that I spent with him. It would be silly to say that he has inspired our music … It’s beyond that. He’s somewhere within every song I’ve ever written.”

Singer Katy Perry took to her Twitter page to pay her respects to the late star. "And just like that...the world lost a lot of magic. Rest in peace Prince! Thanks for giving us so much..."

Chris Rock expressed his disbelief at the loss of the singer. "Say it ain't so," he wrote on his Twitter, while Jennifer Lopez uploaded a picture of the singer on her Instagram captioning it, "Shocked and soooo sad!! #RIP PRINCE #music#legend#gonetoosoon"

Justin Timberlake

Madonna

He Changed The World!! A True Visionary. What a loss. I'm Devastated.濾 This is Not A Love Song. A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Apr 21, 2016 at 11:17am PDT

Solange

An other worldly creation, left his creations with us as he left the world today. Been speechless all day. Rest in purple paradise, Prince. A photo posted by Solange (@saintrecords) on Apr 21, 2016 at 3:53pm PDT

Usher

Just came back from Cuba & received horrible news. Such an iconic legend. Will forever cherish u & what u gave this earth sir. Love u Prince — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) April 21, 2016

Charlie Puth

A culture pushing icon and creative genius. Rest in peace Prince. pic.twitter.com/vPWCGipU95 — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) April 21, 2016

Nick Jonas

One of my biggest inspirations. A true icon. You will be missed. Sad sad news today... #RIPPrince — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) April 21, 2016



Questlove

Long Live The King. — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) 21 de abril de 2016



Lenny Kravitz

My musical brother... My friend... The one who showed me the possibilities within myself,… https://t.co/UumElgEgFg — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) April 21, 2016



Olivia Wilde

Once, Prince yelled from the stage that I could dance. He was likely yelling to the girl behind me, but it's still my happiest moment. RIP. — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) 21 de abril de 2016



Eva Longoria

My heart is broken. My entire adolescence was filled w his music. He'll be missed but his music will live forever https://t.co/O6FYLftlWw — Eva Longoria (@EvaLongoria) April 21, 2016





Jaime King

"I am yours now and you are mine and together we'll love through all Space and time, so don't cry." Through all Space and time, we shall see you on the other side friend.  A photo posted by Jaime King (@jaime_king) on Apr 21, 2016 at 12:53pm PDT

Georgia May Jagger



People call me rude I wish we were all nude I wish there was no black and white I wish there were no rules  A photo posted by Georgia May Jagger (@georgiamayjagger) on Apr 21, 2016 at 10:40am PD T

Kylie Jenner



 A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 21, 2016 at 10:31am PDT

Sarah Jessica Parker



No. Prince Rogers Nelson. R.I.P You've been the soundtrack of so many lives. Terrible and sad news. X, sj A photo posted by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Apr 21, 2016 at 10:27am PDT



Zoe Saldana

We have lost a genius this morning... #Prince #RIP A photo posted by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on Apr 21, 2016 at 10:35am PDT



Lena Dunham

"Hello, how are you? I'm fine. 'cause I know that the Lord is coming soon, coming, coming soon." #thankyouforafunkytime #princeforever A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Apr 21, 2016 at 10:26am PDT



Rachel Hilbert

Can not believe this rest in peace to the legend himself #prince  age 57... Live everyday like its your last ♥️♥️ A photo posted by Rachel Hilbert (@rachelhilbert) on Apr 21, 2016 at 10:24am PDT



Riley Keough

No words. Rest in peace. ☔️☔️☔️☔️ A photo posted by Riley Keough (@rileykeough) on Apr 21, 2016 at 10:22am PDT



Austin Mahone

So sad to hear.. #ripprince A photo posted by Austin Mahone (@austinmahone) on Apr 21, 2016 at 10:22am PDT



Emily Ratajkowski

RIP to the . No one like you. A photo posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Apr 21, 2016 at 10:20am PDT



Reese Witherspoon

Today we lost a true artist. Thank you #Prince for all the music you put into this world. #RIP A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Apr 21, 2016 at 11:02am PDT

Katie Holmes

I am so shocked and saddened to hear this news. The world is very empty today. Rip to this brilliant artist. Your work lives with the world forever❤️ #prince A photo posted by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Apr 21, 2016 at 10:44am PDT

Olivia Munn

I got to see #Prince in concert this past summer and I was blown away by his talents and his generosity to his band mates, always making sure to give each one their moment to shine on stage. He defined the word ARTIST. My thoughts go out to his friends and family. Rest in love, #Prince. A photo posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Apr 21, 2016 at 10:33am PDT

Charles Kelley

how sad Prince just passed away at age 57. grew up covering a lot of his songs in my cover band. another Legend has left us! A photo posted by @charleskelley on Apr 21, 2016 at 10:40am PDT

Adrienne Bailon

P R I N C E "If I gave you diamonds and pearls Would you be a happy boy or a girl If I could I would give you the world But all I can do is just offer you my love..."  #RipPrince #Prince #MusicLivesForever A photo posted by Adrienne Bailon (@adrienne_bailon) on Apr 21, 2016 at 10:46am PDT

Ashley Benson

#rip so sad A photo posted by Ashley Benson (@itsashbenzo) on Apr 21, 2016 at 10:12am PDT

Jennifer Lopez

Shocked and soooo sad!! #RIP PRINCE #music #legend #gonetoosoon A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Apr 21, 2016 at 11:01am PDT

Nick Cannon

The Artist. #RIP Rest in Power A photo posted by Nick Cannon (@nickcannon) on Apr 21, 2016 at 10:19am PDT

Little Big Town