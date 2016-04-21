President Obama pays tribute to Prince: 'One of the most gifted of our time'

Following the shocking news of Prince’s death on Thursday, President Barack Obama issued a statement remembering the singer from London where he is set to visit the British royal family including with Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry.

“Today, the world lost a creative icon. Michelle and I join millions of fans from around the world in mourning the sudden death of Prince,” he began. “Few artists have influenced the sound and trajectory of popular music more distinctly, or touched quite so many people with their talent."

Photo: Getty Images

The President of the United States added, "As one of the most gifted and prolific musicians of our time, Prince did it all. Funk. R&B. Rock and roll. He was a virtuoso instrumentalist, a brilliant bandleader, and an electrifying performer. 'A strong spirit transcends rules,' Prince once said—and nobody's spirit was stronger, bolder, or more creative. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, his band, and all who loved him."

The Purple Rain singer was found dead at his Minnesota home on April 21. His publicist confirmed the news to the Associated Press. In a statement she said, "It is with profound sadness that I am confirming that the legendary, iconic performer, Prince Rogers Nelson, has died at his Paisley Park residence this morning at the age of 57."

Photo: Getty Images

The artist, who was on his Piano and a Microphone tour, had been battling the flu for a number of weeks and because of his illness had to cancel two shows in Atlanta. Prince was hospitalized almost a week prior to his untimely death. Stars including Justin Timberlake, Madonna and more have been flooding social media with tributes expressing their sorrow over the late seven-time Grammy winner.

In a heartfelt Instagram, the Sexy Back singer penned, "It would be silly to say that he has inspired our music... It's beyond that. He's somewhere within every song I've ever written. I am sad, but I will smile when I think of every second that I had the fortune of being in his company. We have lost our greatest living musician. But his music will never die. Prince, NOTHING COMPARES."

Meanwhile Lenny Kravitz wrote, "My musical brother... My friend... The one who showed me the possibilities within myself, changed everything, and kept his integrity until the end, is gone. I am heartbroken."