Prince: Images of an icon

When it came to owning your style and talent, Prince, who died on April 21, 2016, was the master. Here, we take a look back at the global icon in images. Photo: Getty Images
Early days: Prince performing at the Auditorium Theater on December 9, 1982 in Chicago, Illinois. <br> Photo: Getty Images
In 1984, wearing the blouse and flamboyant suit combo that would help make him a style icon. <br> Photo: WireImage
The 'Purple Rain' megastar on stage in 1984. <br> Photo: WireImage
Prince brought the heat in a jumpsuit during his birthday and <i>Purple Rain</i> release party in his hometown of Minneapolis. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Showing his legendary stance and style on stage in 1985. <br> Photo: Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)
On stage during the wildly successful Purple Rain tour in New York, March 1985. <br> Photo: David Tan/Shinko Music/Getty Images
Let the Nineties begin: A performance at the Wembley Arena in 1990. <br> Photo: Getty Images
During his incarnation as The Artist Formerly Known as Prince in 1995. <br> Photo: Graham Wiltshire/Getty Images
Prince, still going strong in the 21st century at the 2007 NCLR ALMA Awards. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Prince performed hits from his decades-long career at the 46th annual Grammy Awards. <br> Photo: WireImage
Center stage for the Super Bowl XLI Half-Time show in 2007. <br> Photo: Evan Agostini/Getty Images
When warned that there would be a massive rainstorm during his halftime show, Prince simply replied, "Can you make it rain more?" <br> Photo: Getty Images
Accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2010 BET Awards. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Prince was a Golden God when he came out for a surprise performance during the 2012 IHeartRadio Awards in Las Vegas. <br> Photo: Getty Images
All eyes were on Prince and his mint green suit during the 2013 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Usually ruling from on stage, Prince held court in the audience at the French Open in 2014. <br> Photo: Getty Images
In one of his last major appearances, at the 2015 American Music Awards in November, Prince was as one-of-a-kind as ever, wearing his 'Third Eye' shades and his guitar over his back. <br> Photo: Getty Images
