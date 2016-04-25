Prince's secret life: Van Jones reveals the late icon's undercover humanitarian work

To many Prince was a musician, to others he was a life-saver. During a chat with CNN's Don Lemon, one of the pop icon's dearest friends Van Jones shared a side of him that he did not want the world to see.

"[Prince] did not want it to be known publicly, but I'm going to say it because the world needs to know that it wasn't just the music," the CNN political commentator said. "The music was one way he tried to help the world. But he was helping every day of his life."

Prince's close friend Van Joes said he was a humanitarian Photo: Getty Images

Prince, who passed away suddenly at the age of 57 on April 21, in his Chanhassen, Minnesota home,did not speak publicly about his good deeds due to his religion. However, Van, holding back tears, wanted the world to know that his legacy is more than the music. "There are people who have solar panels on their houses right now in Oakland, California," he said, "and they don't know Prince paid for them."

Mariah Carey paid tribute to the late icon Photo: Getty Images





According to Van, Prince was also responsible for putting together the coding program #YesWeCode which allows urban youth access to tech programs. He also had a hand in environmental program Green for All, which allowed accessible green living for all people.

In May 2015, Prince held the "Rally 4 Peace" benefit concert in Baltimore, Maryland after protest shook the city during the weeks prior. Proceeds went to Baltimore-based youth charities.

Van wasn't the only friend to speak highly of the late icon. Hours after hearing the news of his death, Mariah Careypaid an emotional tribute to the person who was "there when I really needed somebody" with her song One Sweet Day at her concert in Paris.

A private ceremony for the Purple Rain star was held Saturday at his Paisley Park estate and included a range of his close family and friends including former partner and band member Shelia E. and ex-wife Mayte Garcia.

At the end of the service, Prince's sister Tyka Nelson presented fans outside of the home with memorabilia in purple gift boxes.

