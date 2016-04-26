Celebrity week in photos: Kate Hudson's 'hot mess' birthday party and more

It was all about celebrations! From Kate Hudson's birthday bash to the after parties at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City, here is a look at some of the hottest events from this week. <br> Photo: Getty Images
April 24: <i>Game of Thrones</i> star Natalie Dormer completed the Virgin London Marathon. <br> Photo: Getty Images
April 24: Wild things! Drew Barrymore and Jack Hanna posed with a furry friend at the Safe Kids Day 2016 presented by Nationwide at Smashbox Studios in Culver City, California. <br> Photo: Getty on Behalf of Safe Kids Worldwide
April 24: Kelly Rowland and her son Titan celebrated Safe Kids Day 2016 in Culver City, California. <br> Photo: Getty on Behalf of Safe Kids Worldwide
April 24: Happy feet! Tamera Mowry-Housley and her son Aden enjoyed some quality time with the penguins during Safe Kids Day 2016 in Culver City. <br> Photo: Getty on Behalf of Safe Kids Worldwide
April 23: "Hot Mess!" Kate Hudson celebrated her 37th along with Derek Blasberg and Jennifer Meyer's birthdays with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Poppy Delevingne. The party was a themed hot mess bash but a wedding edition. <br> Photo: Instagram/@rosiehw
April 23: Mission accomplished! Cara Delevingne took a snap with her medal after completing the Lady Garden 5K Fun Run in aid of Silent No More Gynaecological Cancer Fund in London. <br> Photo: Getty Images
April 23: Selfie time! Seth and Lauren Rogen snapped a picture during a visit with students at University of Vermont who raised over $30,000 for Hilarity for Charity in Burlington, Vermont. <br> Photo: Getty Images
April 21: Bring in the comedy! Jim Gaffigan, Mike Myers and Aziz Ansari took the stage during the Food Bank of New York City's <i>Can Do Awards</i> 2016. <br> Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Food Bank of New York City
April 23: Billie Joe Armstrong, Tre Cool and Joan Jett performed at the premiere of <i>Geezer</i> at Spring Studios during the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival in NYC. <br> Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images
April 21: Lady in the city! Sarah Jessica Parker attended the #ActuallySheCan film series event in NYC. <br> Photo: Getty Images
April 21: Gwyneth Paltrow looked stylish as she attended the Bally's celebration of their new Beverly Hills flagship store with a dinner at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood. <br> Photo: Getty Images
April 21: Ladies night out! Kristen Bell, Emilia Clarke, Amy Adams and Rashida Jones celebrated the opening of the new Refugee exhibit in Century City. <br> Photo: Getty Images
April 21: Singing for a cause! <i>The Voice</i> coaches Adam Levine, Pharrell Williams, Christina Aguilera and Blake Shelton hosted Karaoke For Charity at HYDE Sunset in L.A. <br> Photo: Getty Images
April 20: Girl on fire! Alicia Keys took the stage during the BET Upfront at Rose Hall in NYC. <br> Photo: Getty Images
April 20: You talking to me? Robert De Niro and producer Oprah Winfrey attended the Tribeca Tune In for thier new show <i>Greenleaf</i> at the Tribeca Film Festival. <br> Photo: Jim Spellman/WireImage
April 20: Picture perfect! James Van Der Beek posed for a picture with one of the cast members from Broadway's <i>Tuck Everlasting</i> in NYC. <br> Photo: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
April 20: Game on! Julie Bowen got her head in the game during the Portland Trailblazers and the Los Angeles Clippers basketball game in L.A. <br> Photo: Noel Vasquez/GC Images
April 20: Party boys! Luke Evans and Tom Hiddleston posed for a picture at the after-party for <i>High-Rise</i> sponsored by EFFEN Vodka at The Top of the Standard in NYC. <br> Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for 2016 Tribeca Festival
April 20: Hailee Steinfeld took a snap during the opening of H&M at Sundance Square in Fort Worth, Texas. <br> Photo: Cooper Neill/Getty Images for H&M
April 20: Ciara performed on stage at the Key Arena during We Day Seattle. <br> Photo: Jim Bennett/Getty Images
April 20: Seriously funny! Bob Saget, Jerry Seinfeld, Jessica Seinfeld and Michael Richards celebrated the second annual Los Angeles Fatherhood Lunch to benefit GOOD+ Foundation in Beverly Hills. <br> Photo: Getty Images
April 20: Girl power! Lea Michele, Ariel Winter and Zendaya looked stunning during the Glamour <i>Game Changers<i> lunch at Au Fudge in West Hollywood. <br> Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Glamour
April 19: Zhou Xun and Rosamund Pike spoke during the WC Press Conference at the Beijing International Film Festival. <br> Photo: Emmanuel Wong/Getty Images for IWC)
April 19: After party girls! Susan Sarandon and Rose Byrne attended the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival after party for <i>The Meddler</i> sponsored by Freixenet at Parlor in NYC. <br> Photo: Andrew Toth, Getty Images
April 19: Snack time! Tiffani Thiessen and her husband snacked on Planters dry roasted peanuts in limited edition packaging to celebrate Mr. Peanut’s 100th Birthday at an outdoor party in L.A. <br> Photo: Michael Simon
April 19: Pretty little stroll! Ashley Benson was spotted poolside at the 2016 Coachella Music Festival in a Bongo vest, available at Sears. <br> Photo: Michael Simon
April 19: Group hug! Selma Blair, Michelle Monaghan and Milla Jovovich attend Baby2Baby luncheon hosted by Kelly Sawyer & TOD'S at Chateau Marmont. <br> Photo: Donato Sardella/Getty Images for TOD'S
April 19: Working moms! Lorene Scafaria, Rose Byrne and Susan Sarandon discussed their new film <i>The Meddler</i> during the AOL Build speaker series in NYC. <br> Photo: Getty Images
April 19: Hug it out! Jesse Tyler Ferguson and EFA co-founder and host Padma Lakshmi attended the 8th Annual Blossom Ball benefiting the Endometriosis Foundation of America in NYC. <br> Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Endometriosis Foundation of America
April 19: Coupled up! Jamie Bell and Kate Mara attended the Marc Jacobs Eyewear launch of #MJscreamteam celebrating the Spring 2016 Collection in NYC. <br> Photo: Getty Images
April 19: Pour it up! Christie Brinkley celebrated the launch of her new Bellissima Organic Prosecco with a glass during the celebration in Las Vegas. <br> Photo: Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images
April 18: Becky G performed live to kick off the iHeartRadio "Move with the Music" concert series powered by Degree Deodorant at the iHeartRadio Theater in L.A. <br> Photo: Wes and Alex
April 19: A few good men! Alex Pettyfer, Kevin Spacey, Michael Shannon and Colin Hanks attended the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival after party For <i>Elvis & Nixon</i> sponsored by Bai Beverages at the Jane Hotel in NYC. <br> Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for 2016 Tribeca Film Festival
April 18: Rose Byrne and Susan Sarandon joined MOMs and Peter Pan Simply Ground Peanut Butter for a screening of <i>The Meddler</i> in NYC. <br> Photo: Startraksphoto
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved