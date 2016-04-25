Sheila E. reveals plans for Prince's Paisley Park to be turned into a museum

Prince’s memory will live on forever at Paisley Park. The late singer’s longtime collaborator, Sheila E. revealed to Entertainment Tonight that the Minnesota recording complex will be turned into a museum.

"We're hoping to make Paisley what [Prince wanted] it to be. [He] was working on it being a museum ," she said. "[Prince had] been gathering memorabilia and stuff from all the tours, like my drums and his motorcycle."

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

Sheila and Prince Photo: Getty Images

"There's a hallway of his awards and things, which he really didn't care about too much, but he displayed it for the fans because he knows that they would want to see it," Sheila, who was romantically linked to Prince in the eighties, added. "There's pictures of him all down the halls, some you've seen before and some never [seen]… There's a mural on the wall with his hands out and on one side is all the people he was influenced by and the other side is all of us who have played with him... It's beautiful."

PRINCE: IMAGES OF AN ICON

A memorial service was held for the Purple Rain singer on Saturday. Discussing the emotional gathering, which involved close friends and family, Sheila admitted, "It was very somber" and "sad."

Various songs of the musician were played, but listening to them was difficult. Sheila confessed, "What was challenging [Saturday] was listening to his music at a very low soft volume and the room very low in lights and everyone just taking a moment, just sitting there, kind of going, 'Wow,' [in] disbelief."

Photo: WireImage

Following Prince's service on April 23, the artist’s publicist Yvette Noel-Schure confirmed that fans would never know the Grammy winner’s final resting place. "A few hours ago, Prince was celebrated by a small group of his most beloved family, friends and his musicians, in a private, beautiful ceremony to say a loving goodbye," she said in a statement. " Prince's remains have been cremated and their final storage will remain private. We ask for your blessings and prayers of comfort for his family and close friends at this time."

STARS WE'VE LOST THIS YEAR

The statement continued: "The cause of death remains unknown and it will be at least four weeks before we receive the results of the autopsy. An announcement will be made at a future date for a musical celebration."

The Oscar winner died at age 57 on April 21, shocking fans around the world. Officials have yet to confirm the cause of death, though they have said that Prince showed "no obvious signs of trauma."