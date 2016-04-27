Joe Jonas thinks ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid moved on 'very quickly' with Zayn Malik

Joe Jonas is finally sharing his thoughts on ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid’s relationship with Zayn Malik. The DNCE frontman opened up to The Mirror about the model moving on “quickly” after they broke up in November.

“I think it’s interesting that she moved on so quickly,” the 26-year-old confessed. “I mean it was definitely very quick.”

Photos: Getty Images/Vogue/Mario Testino

The pair dated for five months, before calling it quits last fall. Not long after, Gigi was linked to the former One Directioner, who bears a striking resemblance to Joe.

“It’s comical that I’m compared to [Zayn],” the Jonas brother admitted. “That dude and I have been compared for years, I think it’s just funny. To be honest I haven’t really listened to his music, but he can sing well.”

Photo: Vogue/Mario Testino

Gigi recently celebrated her 21st birthday in Malibu with her musician beau and family. The duo were also joined by Zayn's mother and sisters to celebrate the model's big day.

Earlier this month, the young couple made their relationship Vogue official posing for a gorgeous, 11-photo spread. Gigi and her boyfriend took their love to Italy for the shoot, which was photographed by Mario Testino.

In the stunning photos, the supermodel and Zayn appeared to be living la dolce vita riding a vespa and stealing kisses with one another. The two even got intimate in a sultry shot showing Gigi doing a handstand above the Pillowtalk crooner in bed.

Photo: Vogue/Mario Testino

Gigi’s mother Yolanda Foster has previously commented on her daughter’srelationship with the singer. Back in February, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said, “You can’t tell your daughters who to date. You know, it’s their choice, and I support them in whatever their choices are and pray for the best.”

She added, “It’s their choice as long as they treat my daughters with great respect and you know, love them. It’s all good for me.”