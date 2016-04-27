Priyanka Chopra explains why she missed meeting Kate Middleton in India By Alexandra Hurtado

From one influential woman to another! Priyanka Chopra might be one of TIME's 100 Most Influential honorees this year, but as it turns out she is easily taken by another powerful individual: Kate Middleton.

"I love Kate Middleton,” the Quantico star told HELLO! on Tuesday at the TIME 100 Gala in New York City. "I think she is so great and she’s so graceful."

"She's so graceful," the actress, left, said of the Duchess Photos: Getty Images/WireImage

Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge recently visited the TV star’s native India, where they mingled with well-known Bollywood names at a glittering reception. However, sadly for Priyanka, she missed out on her invitation to meet the royal couple because of work.

At the time, "I was shooting my show in Montréal at that time and Baywatch in Miami,” the 33-year-old admitted, though she is hopeful for a royal encounter in the future. Priyanka said, "I’m sure there will be an opportunity where my path will cross with them."

Priyanka's Baywatch co-star Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron Photo: Instagram.com/therock

While she was unable to hang out with William and Kate, the Baywatch star has been in good company with her hunky co-stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and newly-singleZac Efron while filming the upcoming movie. "The boys are amazing,” she confessed. ”They’re just super funny. I’m having such a great time with them. They’ve become such nice friends.”

Not only have the leading men's looks made an impression on Priyanka, but she has also taken note of their eating habits. "I’m just surprised that they look the way they do and they eat the way they do, you know?" she revealed. "I never thought that could happen, but they’re eaters. They love their food."