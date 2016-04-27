Kim Kardashian talks her true measurements and plans for baby number 3

Kandidly Kimberly! Kim Kardashian had some fun on her app on Tuesday, while setting the record straight. The 35-year-old reality TV superstar shut down a host of rumors about topics ranging from her marriage to Kanye West to the true origin of her famous curves.



Kim shut down a host of silly rumors Photo: Getty Images

“I’ve definitely had my fair share of, like, dramatic relationships," Kim said in the video clip posted on her app while responding to headlines. "Honestly, this is, like, the most calm – and it’s like, nope, we’re still together. we’re happy. There’s just nothing to really report on.”

Kim and Kanye wed during a private ceremony in 2014, and the couple are parents to daughter North, 2, and five-month-old son Saint. On the topic of her family, the Keeping up with the Kardashians star also dispelled rumors about her parenting techniques.

Kim shared that her parenting skills are up to par Photo: GC Images

“North does this thing where she, like, if people are holding her hands, she just wants to be like, ‘Swing me, carry me.’ She didn’t stumble,” Kim revealed about the picture that surfaced of her older child appearing to fall. “She was just, like, playing around. There was a picture of me, like, not looking at her. I was like, ‘Northie, come on, stop.’”

When it comes to having more kids, Kim shared that it is her husband Kanye who is more up for taking the big step. “My husband might be trying for a third child, but I am not. So I don’t know. Maybe that’s kind of true? Maybe not really true,” the selfie queen shared. “If it happened, it happened. But I don’t think we’re trying, so maybe it’s not true."

Kim addressed reports on everything from baby plans to the measurements of her figure Photo: Getty Images

In the spirit of keeping it real, the personality also shut down a silly rumor about her figure. “My butt is not that big,” she said. “I would say it’s about 12 inches off or something, but it’s definitely not 55 inches."

And on a legal note, Kim joked there is one member of the infamous Kardashian-Jenner clan that she'll see in court.

“Yes, I’m gonna sue Kylie! Just kidding,” she quipped when asked about a recent report thta she would be taking her 18-year-old sis to court. “Get a life! That’s my sister. We borrow each other’s clothes. We have totally different style, but we don’t even care. Like, we don’t even argue, let alone to like sue a family member. That’s like, ridiculous.”