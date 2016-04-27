Josh Hartnett's one regret since becoming a father will make you love him even more

Fatherhood has given Josh Hartnett a new outlook on life. The Penny Dreadful actor opened up about his one regret since welcoming his baby girl last year and how fatherhood has changed him during an appearance Wednesday on Live with Kelly and Michael. "I wish I would have started it earlier," the 37-year-old confessed. "But I'm so glad that she is the one that I'm raising."

Josh and his girlfriend Tamsin Egerton, welcomed their first child together (whose name has not yet been revealed) last November after announcing they were expecting in July. The couple met back in 2010 on the set of The Lovers.

Since the arrival of his daughter, Josh admitted that becoming a parent has put "things totally in a new perspective.” He explained, "I mean, your ego just kind of melts away when you have a new kid. Your heart kind of leaves your body and you give it permission to walk around with someone else for a while. It's really terrifying, but it's beautiful. I love it more than anything.”

Though the Wild Horses star admittedly isn't getting much sleep with his new bundle of joy at home — but he doesn't mind. “Those moments in the middle of the night are just, like, absolutely the most precious things," he said.

Josh added, "Because of her, [my] perspective shifts on work and stuff, too. I used to be a little bit more precious about what I was choosing to work on because I was just so worried about how, like, my career was going to come across and stuff like that. And now with her, I'm like, 'I just got to work. I gotta make money.'"