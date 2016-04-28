Miranda Lambert and Anderson East sing 'My Girl' together

Anderson East is singing about his girl – Miranda Lambert! The adorable couple showed off their blossoming romance at a Chris Stapleton concert in Los Angeles, Wednesday evening.

Miranda’s beau was performing at the Greek Theatre with the Tennessee Whiskey singer before he brought out his girlfriend on stage for a rendition of The Temptations' popularsong My Girl.

Photo: WireImage

Chris and Anderson took on the song’s lead vocals, while Miranda and the headliner’s wife, Morgane Stapleton, sung backup for the 1965 hit. At the end of the song, Chris told Anderson, "I’ve got my girl and you’ve got your girl over there. It works out."

This isn't the first time the lovebirds have shared a duet together. Miranda, 32, and the musician celebrated Valentine's Day by performing a cover of Mariah Carey's Always Be My Baby during Anderson's show in Massachusetts.

Photo: Instagram.com/mirandalambert

Miranda confirmed her relationship with the 27-year-old at the start of the New Year. The Over You artist, who split from husband Blake Shelton last year, shared an adorable snap of her and Anderson cuddling on January 1, writing, “The snuggle is real...”

Earlier this month, the pair made their red carpet debut attending the Academy of Country Music Awards together.

