Calvin Harris reveals if there will ever be a collaboration with girlfriend Taylor Swift

Calvin Harris can't get enough of his “fantastic” girlfriend Taylor Swift, but that doesn’t mean he’s down for mixing business with pleasure.

When it comes to a possible collaboration with the Bad Blood singer, Calvin told Ryan Seacrest that it’s not on the agenda. "You know, we haven't even spoken about it," he said Friday On-Air With Ryan Seacrest. "I can't see it happening though. No."

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY



Photo: Instagram.com/taylorswift

The 32-year-old added, "She's about to take a long break.”

While on the phone with KISS FM's Breakfast show on April 29, the Scottish DJ praised his girlfriend for being supportive of him and his work. He said, "She's fantastic! She knows when it's time to leave me for a bit on my own. Before the show."

A LOOK AT TAYLOR'S GOOD DEEDS

Calvin continued, "She's super like encouraging and she kind of gets a vibe going with other people as well, you know. She can even cheer up my manager, which is an unbelievable feat! So it's fantastic having her around."

Photo: GC Images

Since dating the 1989 singer, Calvin, who just released This is What You Came For with Rihanna, has developed a “soft spot” for Taylor’s hometown of Nashville, Tennessee. He said, "It's a really kind of peaceful, friendly place and I'd never been there, like, until last year."

TAYLOR AND MORE CELEBRITY LOOK-ALIKES

The Grammy-winning artist recently opened up about her man for Vogue’s May issue. While she isn’t rushing to the altar with the music producer, Taylor said, “I’m just taking things as they come.” The 26-year-old also revealed, “I’m in a magical relationship right now. And of course I want it to be ours, and low-key . . . this is the one thing that’s been mine about my personal life.”