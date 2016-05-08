Mother's Day: The stars pay tribute to their moms

Although we love them all year round, it´s nice to have a day to celebrate how great our moms are! Like many of us, the stars have taken to their Instagram pages to say thank you to their fantastic moms. <br>Click through our gallery to see the touching tributes.
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/lucy-hale"><strong>Lucy Hale</strong></a> <br>"Happy Mothers Day to my favorite woman. I love you Momma!" <br>Photo: Instagram/@lucyhale
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/gisele-bundchen"><strong>Gisele Bundchen</strong></a> <br>"Happy Mother's Day to all! I want to honor and thank my mom and all the mothers for the love, dedication, patience and lessons only a mother can teach. I love you mom !" <br>Photo: Instagram/@gisele
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/carrie-underwood"><strong>Carrie Underwood</strong></a> <br>"And #happymothersday to this amazing woman! You are strong. You are smart. You are beautiful. You are a true blessing here on this earth. You are my best friend. You are my mother...And I am the luckiest daughter in the world!" <br>Photo: Instagram/@carrieunderwood
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/katherine-schwarzenegger"><strong>Katherine Schwarzenegger</strong></a> <br>"Happy Mother's Day to the greatest and most patient, kind, supportive, loving, hard working, hands on, never miss a moment mother in the world! You are my best friend and have raised 4 close knit and loved kids and parented all of our friends and for that we all say thank you! I love you more than you know! #happymothersday #love." <br>Photo: Instagram/@katherineschwarzenegger
<b>Rachel Hilbert</b> <br>"Happy Mother's Day to the best mom and girl could ever ask for... And to all the other mothers out there happy Mother's Day!!!! (this picture sums up our relationship to this day.)" <br>Photo: Instagram/@rachelhilbert
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/katie-holmes"><strong>Katie Holmes</strong></a> <br>"I celebrate all of the incredible mothers today! Thank you to my mom for being the most loving, generous, kind, beautiful mom and grandma to us all. #heartofgold #happymothersday." <br>Photo: Instagram/@katieholmes212
<b>Matha Hunt</b> <br>"Ma! The meatloaf!!" <br>Photo: Instagram/@marhunt
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kaley-cuoco"><strong>Kaley Cuoco</strong></a> <br>"Happy Mother's Day to the best mom on earth!! @peteyleo from driving me to auditions , to mucking my horses stalls, she's done it all!!" <br>Photo: Instagram/@normancook
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/john-stamos"><strong>John Stamos</strong></a> <br>"#HappyMothersDay Angel." <br>Photo: Instagram/@johnstamos
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/brody-jenner"><strong>Brody Jenner</strong></a> <br>"Happy Mother's Day momma. Love you immeasurably." <br>Photo: Instagram/@brodyjenner
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/lorde"><strong>Lorde</strong></a> <br>"i don't know why we were posing with a chocolate bunny in this photo, but i do know i couldn't have wished for a better partner in crime if i tried. love you mum" <br>Photo: Instagram/@lordemusic
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/heidi-klum"><strong>Heidi Klum</strong></a> <br>"Happy Mothers Day." <br>Photo: Instagram/@heidiklum
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-madeleine"><strong>Princess Madeleine of Sweden</strong></a> <br>"Happy Mothers Day from Nicolas and me! This day and everyday, let us honor the world's mothers and mother figures who are child protectors." <br>Photo: Facebook/Princess Madeleine of Sweden
