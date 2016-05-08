Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne call time on their 33 year marriage

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne have decided to separate after 33 years of marriage. It has been reported that the pair have mutually decided that the rocker should move out of the couple's house.

A source tells E! News that "the split has nothing to do with Ozzy's sobriety," but that the pair both agree that they need space from each other.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

The couple have split after 33 years of marriage Photo: Getty Images

Sharon first met the Black Sabbath singer in the 1970s when she was just 18-year-old. Her father, Don Arden, was the manager of the rocker's band at the time. After several years of dating the duo tied the knot in 1982, in a beautiful wedding held on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

Soon after, the couple welcomed their first child Aimee, now 32-year-old, in 1984. Sharon then gave birth to two more children in the following two years, Kelly, 31, and Jack, 30.

Throughout their marriage singer Ozzy has struggled with substance and alcohol abuse problems. Despite a relapse in 2013 the 67-year-old said that he and his wife were working through his problems together.



The pair with their children Kelly and Jack Photo: Getty Images

In a statement on his Facebook page the singer wrote: "“For the last year and a half I have been drinking and taking drugs. I was in a very dark place...However, I am happy to say that I am now 44 days sober. Just to set the record straight, Sharon and I are not divorcing. I am just trying to be a better person. I would like to apologize to Sharon, my family, my friends and my bandmates for my insane behavior during this period………and my fans. God Bless, Ozzy.”