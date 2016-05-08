Kanye West pulls out all the stops for Kim Kardashian's Mother's Day

Kanye Westmade sure that Kim Kardashian had a Mother's Day she would never forget. The rapper surprised his wife by inviting an orchestra to their home to play some of her favorite songs.

North and her mom were awoken by a medley of tunes, including the Frozen smash hit Let It Go and Tomorrow from the classic children's film Annie.

Kanye organized a wonderful Mother's Day surprise for his wife Kim Photo: Getty Images

Kanye made sure that the surprise matched the chic surroundings of their home, with the cello and violin players in flowing white dresses, sitting in front of the long glass windows which look out onto their garden.

The reality TV star was clearly thrilled by the surprise, enjoying her princess moment as she and North looked down at the orchestra from the landing. True to form, the social media queen filled her fans in on the surprise, uploading a touching video to her Snapchat account.

However, that wasn't all that Kanye had planned for his wife of two years. The Life of Pablo singer also presented the star with a bench bedecked in pink flowers.



The rapper paid for an orchestra to come to the couple's home Photo: Snapchat/Kim Kardashian

The Kardashian's Mother's Day celebrations didn't stop there, Kim also paid tribute to the other mothers in the family. The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star wrote,"As a daughter, granddaughter, sister and a mother of two myself, I consider all the moms in my life to be the strongest women I know.

"It's so important to remember the women who brought us into the world and everything they do for us. Happy Mother's Day, everyone!!!"

Older sister Kourtney also took to her social media to show her fans how she was spending her Mother's Day. "Feeling overwhelmed with love and blessings being able to be a mommy to these three angel babies My favorite role in life so far is being a mommy and getting to see life through their eyes," wrote the mom-of-three.