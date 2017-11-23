All the times celebrities have been mistaken for other stars

It's a classic case of mistaken identity for these stars! From Amy Adams to John Stamos, a number of celebrities have found themselves in situations where they are confused for another famous individuals. Click through to see who has been mistaken for well, who and what they have had to say about it. Everyone wants to be Ryan Reynolds, even <i>This Is Us star</i> Justin Hartley! The actor appeared on <i>The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon</i> on November 21 where he recalled a hilarious fan encounter that left him pretending to be the Canadian actor. It all started when he bumped into a “fan” at a charity event. “It’s really neat because you get to raise money for good causes, and people recognize you, and they’re really nice to you,” he said. “This woman recognized me, and I could tell she did because she made this face." As he showed a shocked expression, the 40-year-old added: “She really likes me! I was feeling pretty good about myself. She starts telling me how great I am and how in love with me she is… She asked how Blake was, and I didn’t know what she was talking about. She then asked me if I knew <i>Deadpool</i> was going to be that big of a hit.” The handsome actor didn’t have the heart to tell her the truth. “I just pretended like I was the coolest guy on Earth,” he said with a laugh. Photo: Getty Images
<i>Harry Potter</i> star Rupert Grint has numerous times been mistaken for Ed Sheeran. Appearing on <i>The Late Late Show</i>, the 28-year-old actor - who played Ron Weasley in popular wizardry franchise - explained how legendary entertainer Leo Sayer even got confused. Recalling the moment he met the singer, Rupert revealed: "It's kinda 50/50 now. It's like if someone stops me, it could go either way. I could be Ed or I could be me." He continued: "Leo Sayer, he came up to me and he said he loved my music. Of course, thinking I was Ed. I just, yeah, I play along." Photo: Getty Images
With their flowing, red locks and flawless features, it's no surprise fans confuse Amy Adams (left) for fellow actress Isla Fisher. When asked on the <i>Today</i> show in November 2016 whether they get mistaken for each other, Isla confessed, “So much so actually that my husband (Sacha Baron Cohen) and I, one year for our holiday greeting card, I cut and pasted Amy Adams’ face over mine so it was Sacha, Amy and the kids... and no one noticed! "Everyone was like, ‘Oh, your card was so cute.’ I’m like, it was a joke! It’s not me – it’s Amy!” In 2013, Amy told Vanity Fair of her red-haired look-alike, "I get Isla Fisher all the time, still... But just like I tell her, it could be a lot worse. I could be mistaken for a lot worse people." Photos: WireImage/FilmMagic
Sure, Daniel Radcliffe (left) and Elijah Wood (right) have starred in magical franchises, but this wizard and hobbit are not the same person. In 2001, the <i>Harry Potter</i> star told GQ that he has been mistaken for the Frodo Baggins actor. “I was in Japan and someone held out a photo of him for me to sign. I couldn’t say it in Japanese so I wrote, ‘I’m not Elijah Wood but thanks anyway, Daniel Radcliffe,'" he revealed. “If I was a bit more puerile I would have written ‘The Lord Of The Rings is rubbish.’” <br>Elijah Wood admitted that this often happens to him too. Showing that he doesn't take himself too seriously though, the 35-year-old was happy to be the butt of the joke and wear a Harry Potter mask at the SYFY presents live from Comic Con 2016 event. <br> Photo Getty Images/WireImage
As good as it gets! Helen Hunt took to Twitter to share how she was hilariously mistaken for Jodie Foster at her local Starbucks. In the tweet, the actress shared a picture of the cup, which actually had Jodie's name misspelled. <br> "Ordered my drink @Starbucks Asked the barista if she wanted my name. She winked and said. "We gotcha" #JodieFoster," she tweeted. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Wrong '80s heartthrob! While on vacation, John Stamos found himself in an awkward situation after a fan mistook him for fellow age-defying actor Rob Lowe. The <i>Fuller House</i> star told his female admirer, “That’s right, yeah. Alright" in a video he captioned, “#AwkwardVacationMoments.” <br> Photo: Getty Images/WireImage for Audi of America
A couple years before her hit show <i>New Girl</i> took off, Zooey Deschanel told MTV (2009) that her comparisons to Katy Perry were a bit 'weird.' <br> “It’s a little bit annoying, to be totally blunt. The only similarity that we have is that we look a little bit alike,” she laughed. “I have met her before. She seems like a nice person. I’m happy that she’s famous enough now that she’s not going out and being mistaken for me.” <br></br> Zooey added, "I think we lead very different lives. At some point I feel like this will stop being a thing. I like the way my life goes. It’s sort of strange to be associated with someone that’s doing such different stuff than me. It’s weird." <br></br> Photos: WireImage
Back in 2012, Meryl Streep admitted she's been confused for Glenn Close. “On behalf of Glenn Close and me, who are often mistaken for each other, there should be no illusions,” she told the New York Times. “I adore her, and I adore her film.” <br> Photos: WireImage/Getty Images
Matt Damon (left) and Mark Wahlberg (right) are often confused by fans, so the hunky actors decided to create a pact. "I do get confused with Mark Wahlberg a lot, and we just have a deal that whenever we get mistaken for each other we have to be very polite. Can’t give the other a bad name," he said during a Reddit AMA in 2014. <br> Photos: Getty Images
The force is not strong when it comes to comparing Daisy Ridley to Keira Knightley. “People have always said that I look like Keira Knightley,” Daisy told Yahoo. “It’s like, ‘Why do I have to be like someone else? It is actually really frustrating.’” The <i>Star Wars</i> actress added, “I just think every single person in the world has their own thing going on. And I just want to be me.” <br> Photos: FilmMagic
A royal blunder. Actress Margot Robbie once confused an eyeglass-wearing Prince Harry for Ed Sheeran at a housewarming party. "When I saw him in those glasses, I was like, 'Oh my god, I didn't know Ed Sheeran was at the party!'" she recalled of the mistake. "He got really offended. He was like 'Shut up.'" <br> Photos: WireImage/Getty Images
Elizabeth Banks takes advantage of being compared to Chelsea Handler in order to fly under the radar. “I don’t mind being compared to Chelsea Handler at all. It helps when someone says, ‘Oh, you’re Chelsea Hander,’ and I say, ‘Yes I am.’ That gives me one more gain of anonymity,” she told Fox News in 2012. “We met at a party and were both aware people compared or confused us. She’s a great broad, real wit.” <br> Photos: Getty Images/FilmMagic
