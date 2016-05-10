Celebrity week in photos: Orlando Bloom travels for a good cause and more

The fun didn't stop for the celebrities this week. From spending time outdoors to kicking off Mother's Day weekend, here is a look at the best candid moments this week. <br> Photo: Getty Images/Instagram
May 8: Final curtain call! Jennifer Hudson waved to fans as she ended her run in Broadway's <i>The Color Purple</i> at the Bernard Jacobs Theater in NYC. <br> Photo: Getty Images
May 7: Kesha posed with Zendaya before taking the stage and performing Lady Gaga's hit <i>Until It Happens to You</i> during the Humane Society of the United States' <i>To The Rescue Gala</i> in Hollywood. <br> Photo: Getty Images
May 7: Girls' day! Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev looked chic inside the City Year Los Angeles Spring Break event in L.A. <br> Photo: Getty Images
May 7: #JustMarried! <i>Rich Kids of Beverly Hills</i> stars Morgan Stewart and Brendan Fitzpatrick tied the knot at Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Santa Susana, CA. <br> Photo: Lucas Rossi Photgraphy
May 7: Popping bottles! Josh Duhamel looked dapper when he attended the 142nd Annual Kentucky Derby and enjoyed the perks of being a guest in the G.H. Mumm Champagne tent. <br>Photo: Matt Sayles / AP/Invision for G.H. Mumm
May 6: Virtual girl! Lea Michele had some fun with the virtual reality experience <i>A Walk in Their Shoes,</i>, at the AT&T and TOMS 10 Year Celebration at Shoebox in Santa Monica. <br> Photo: Getty Images
May 6: Adventure time! Liam Hemsworth and Alfie Allen looked on as they joined Britain’s America’s Cup team, Land Rover BAR in NYC. <br> Photo: Mark Lloyd
May 6: Celebrate! Selena Gomez hosted her official <i>Revival</i> concert after party at LIGHT Nightclub in Las Vegas. <br> Orlando Bloom (not pictured) also had some fun at the club with some guy friends for a bachelor party. <br> Photo: Denise Truscello
May 6: Andi Dorfman, whose new book <i>It's Not Okay</i> swung by the STATE bag, bag drop at the Girls Prep Charter School in NYC. <br>Photo: Kelsey Stanton from Billy Farrell Agency
May 5: NE-YO performed at Kings Theater, on the opening night of GRAMMY Park, a multi-day music festival bringing a taste of The GRAMMYs to Brooklyn. <br>Photo: GRAMMY park
May 5: Nick Cannon and ex-wife Mariah Carey went to a post karate class/ pre Mother's Day dinner with their twins Monroe and Moroccan. <br> Photo: Getty Images
May 5: I love college! Chloe Grace Moretz showed off her beer pong skills on the set of Univision's <i>Despierta America</i> while promoting her new film <i>Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising</i> in Miami. <br> Photo: Getty Images
May 5: Number 1! Justin Bieber was honored as the first-ever Pencils of Promise Global Ambassador in NYC. <br> Photo: Credit: Rory Kramer
May 5: Christina Hendricks celebrated her birthday with close friends Coco Rocha and designer Christian Siriano at VANDAL in NYC. <br>Photo: Instagram/@csiriano
May 5: Giving back! <i>The Good Wife</i> star Alan Cumming took some time out of his busy schedule to volunteer with Feeding America at the Bowery Mission in NYC. <br> Photo: Getty Images
May 4: In flight handsomeness! Matthew McConaughey attened the Bombardier Business Aircraft Global 7000 Jet Showcase at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. <br> Photo: Getty Images
May 4: Who's the man? Vin Diesel posed on a busy street in Havana ahead of the Chanel fashion show. <br>Photo: Getty Images
May 4: Chanel takes Cuba! Karl Lagerfeld took his models to Havana to present Chanel's latest Cruise Collection. <br>Photo: Getty Images
May 04: Kristen Stewart honored Jodie Foster during the veteran actress' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in Hollywood. <br> Photo: Getty Images
May 3: Always confident! Demi Lovato took the stage during the 2016 AOL NewFront ceremony in NYC. <br> Photo: Getty Images
May 3: Captain of the stock exchange! <i>Captain America: Civil War</i> stars Chris Evans and Jeremy Renner rang the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange. <br> Photo: WireImage
May 3: Rapper's delight! Wiz Khalifa and Snoop Dogg brought the house down during their performance at the 2016 AOL NewFront ceremony. <br> Photo: Getty Images
May 3: Adrien Brody showed off his exhibit “Hooked" to Michael Strahan during the VIP Preview of Art New York and CONTEXT New York. <br> Photo: Annie Watt
May 3: Brooke Shields and David Kratz celebrated the kick off of art week with Art New York and CONTEXT New York. <br> Photo: Annie Watt
May 3: Silly selfie! Giuliana Rancic posed in a Walgreens, the exclusive Red Nose and Red Flair retailer, in support of Red Nose Day which helps raise funds for kids suffering from poverty. <br> Photo: Michael Simon
May 3: Shaken not stirred! Carmen Electra guest bartended at the Tilted Kilt in Thousand Oaks. <br> Photo: Michael Kovac
May 2: Light it up! Torrey DeVitto and Women's Health magazine ediotor-in-chief Amy Laird turned the Empire State Building green on behalf of Philosophy's Hope & Grace Initiative in honor of Mental Health Awareness in NYC. <br> Photo: Getty Images
May 2: Hole in one! Eva Longoria had some fun at the 9th annual George Lopez Celebrity Golf Classic to benefit the George Lopez Foundation at Lakeside Golf Club in Burbank. <br> Photo: Getty Images
May 1: Smelling sweet! Eric Buterbaugh treated Kate Hudson and Demi Moore to some wonderful scents during the EB Florals by Eric Buterbaugh launch party in NYC. <br> Photo: Getty Images
April 28: For the children! UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Orlando Bloom spoke to a young student during his visit to Myronivskyi in the Ukraine. <br> Photo: Getty Images
April 28: Too fast in Cuba! Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez rode through Havana, Cuba at the end of their filming day for <i>Fast and Furious 8</i> <br> Photo: Getty Images
