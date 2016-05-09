Channing Tatum posts sweet Mother's Day message for wife Jenna Dewan Tatum

As if Channing Tatum needed another reason to for us to think he's a great husband! The Magic Mike star took to his Instagram to share a special Mother's Day message for his wife Jenna Dewan Tatum, and offer a rare glimpse of the couple's daughter Everly.

Channing and Jenna have been married since 2009 Photo: Getty Images

The tender photo shows Jenna cradling their newborn daughter. "I took this just days after Jenna and I (mostly Jenna) brought our little girl into the world," he captioned the pic. "I've taken many like it over the past 3 years but this is one of my favorites. She was so tired. haha. But she has such deep strength and worldly grace."

Channing, 36, and Jenna, 35, met on the set of their movie Step Up in 2006 and tied the knot in 2009. The couple welcomed 2-year-old Everly in 2013.

Channing continued his heartfelt post: "Watching her in those first days transform into a mother was life changing. She was every bit the beautiful, sexy, funny, flawed creature I fell in love with. But the prism turned and showed a whole new light that I had no idea existed, the light of a mother's love. Thank you for that baby."

Jenna took to her Instagram to show off a special Mother's Day gift from Channing and her little lady. The Supergirl actress showed off a bouquet of flowers, with a note that read: "To the best mother, wife and dreamer I know. Evie and I love you to the moon and back. Happy Mother's Day. You're our everything! Love C & E XOXO."

Why Channing called Jenna a 'magical creature'

Mother's Day isn't the first time the Hail Caesar actor dished about Jenna's parenting skills. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Channing shared that his wife has super powers when it comes to raising their daughter.

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) on May 8, 2016 at 7:46pm PDT

"Jenna is a super mom," he shared. "There’s no other way to say it. She is there every single second, every single day."