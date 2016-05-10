Bella Hadid has the sweetest things to say about boyfriend The Weeknd

If her man’s happy, she’s happy. Supermodel Bella Hadid opened up to Elle magazine about her relationship with Grammy Award-winning artist Abel Tesfaye, also known as The Weeknd.

“I love seeing him happy and passionate about his art,” she told the publication. “Being able to see how he works, and put both of our workplaces together, turned out to be really beautiful.”

Photo: WireImage

The gorgeous couple began dating last April. "I actually asked her to be on the artwork for Beauty Behind the Madness," The Weeknd told Rolling Stone back in October. "My motive was literally to work with her,” he said, however when she couldn’t he revealed, "I was like, 'All right, cool — we can meet up face-to-face.'"

The 19-year-old and her musician beau, 26, recently stepped out arm-in-arm in matching black ensembles for the annual Met Gala celebrating the opening of the exhibit "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology."

Bella Instagrammed a photo of herself with her man from the evening, which she captioned: "My [red heart emoji]..." The Can't Feel My Face singer performed at the May 2 star-studded event, where his girlfriend's older sister Gigi Hadid was in attendance with her own boyfriend Zayn Malik.

Photo: Getty Images for Global Lyme Alliance

In her interview with Elle, Bella, who also has a younger brother named Anwar Hadid, admitted, "I am definitely the typical middle child.” She added, “I love making sure everybody around me is happy, peaceful and satisfied."

Real Housewife of Beverly Hills star and former model Yolanda Hadid's middle child, recently scored the cover of Elle's US June cover — a feat her supermodel sister Gigi has yet to achieve.

As for Bella's secret to nailing the perfect photo, she shared, "My mom always taught me to think about something happy when I'm working, because it kind of shows through your face. I used to think about my horses, but now I think about other things."