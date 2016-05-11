Ben Affleck reportedly wants Jennifer Garner back

Could a reconciliation for one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples be on the horizon? Well, nearly a year after Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner announced their divorce, a source told People magazine that the Superman actor wants his estranged wife back.

"Ben wants Jen back," a source close to Jennifer told the publication. Another source echoed those words saying, "Ben wants to get back together. He wants her back."

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

Photo: WireImage

Since deciding to end their 10-year marriage, the two film stars have made it a point to put their young children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, first. While the two have remained close, traveling with their kids, a source close to the Miracles From Heaven actress told People that they haven’t rekindled their romance.

Jennifer Garner's advice for those going through tough times

"Jen is not ready to take Ben back," the source said. "Ben has never been good alone and isn't now either. But he is constantly working on himself. He has made big changes."

Photo: Getty Images

The family-of-five recently embarked on a fun, Parisian vacation after staying in London, where Ben is shooting his new superhero flick Justice League. Across the Channel in France, 43-year-old and Jennifer were spotted taking their children to the famed ice cream shop Amorino.

Ben Affleck shares his side of breakup with Jennifer Garner

Back in March, Ben made an appearance on CBS This Morning, where he spoke about his and Jennifer's priorities. He said, "We're doing our very best and we're putting our kids first and that's how we're focusing on our day-to-day lives."

THE MOST SHOCKING STAR SPLITS

At the time, the dad-of-three added, "We don't know what the future's going to hold, but each step that we take is one where we prioritize our children and everything else comes second."