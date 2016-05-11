Stephen Curry's daughter Riley adorably reminds us all she is the true MVP

It's Riley Curry's world, and her dad Stephen Curry just plays in it. On Tuesday, the NBA player’s three-year-old daughter once again stole the show from her famous dad.

While the Golden State Warriors guard, 28, accepted his second straight MVP Award, Riley reminded the room full of press that she is the true MVP of the Curry family.

Photo: WireImage

The adorable little girl walked by reporters who were present for the trophy presentation signaling to them that she was watching them as she pointed and motioned her fingers to her eyes.

"I have to walk past the family waiting room to get to the interview room, and Riley wanted to hang out with me. She had that look, like she wasn’t going to take no for an answer. So I said, all right, come with me," he recalled. "She sat up there, and that’s when her personality shined bright."

Since then, the tot has become a global sensation. For her third birthday, Stephen's wife Ayesha Curry — with whom he also has 10-month-old daughter Ryan — treated Riley fans to a precious, albeit hilarious, video of her daughter doing the whip and nae nae dance. To date, the video has more than 400,000 likes on Instagram.



Since then, the tot has become a global sensation. For her third birthday, Stephen’s wife Ayesha Curry — with whom he also has 10-month-old daughter Ryan — treated Riley fans to a precious, albeit hilarious, video of her daughter doing the whip and nae nae dance. To date, the video has more than 400,000 likes on Instagram.

“She’s got a great sense of humor,” Stephen said of his oldest daughter Riley. “Now she’s the star of the family. If we go somewhere without her, the first question people ask us is, ‘Where’s Riley?’”