Tom Brady opens up about the 'ups and downs' of his marriage to Gisele Bündchen

They are one of the most high profile celebrity couples, but Tom Brady has revealed that, like any other marriage, he and wife Gisele Bündchen have had their issues as a husband and wife. “We've been through a lot of ups and downs together,” the NFL player told Access Hollywood.

The couple have been married for seven years Photo: Getty Images

Although the 38-year-old didn't address the stories that he and his wife nearly split in 2015, the star did admit to some martial issues. "We all have our challenges that we face in our life, [but] it's great to have that rock that you can always lean on that can support you in different ways that you need to."

Despite their issues in the past, the father-of-three praised his wife and said their relationship is stronger than ever. “I'm blessed to find this life partner that we all kind of seek at different times in our life,” he said. “We found each other at the right time. [And although we've been through a lot] in so many ways that's kind of built our relationship so strong.”

The model shared this sweet throwback pic of her with her husband on their wedding day Photo: Instagram/@gisele

Gisele, who shares kids Benjamin and Vivian with Tom, has also spoken about the difficulties that come with marriage. Last November the model spoke to CBS This Morning saying, “I think we've been through a few tough times together. I think that's when you know who are your friends and who loves you."

The 35-year-old model continued, “My father always said the quality of your life depends on the quality of your relationships, and I think, no matter how challenging it was, we've always been supportive of one another. I think that's the most important thing you can have in life, you know? A support system and love."