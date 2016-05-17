Celebrity week in photos: Ryan Gosling, Justin Timberlake, Kate Hudson and more

Here is a look at the best celebrity moments this week from Ryan Gosling appearances coast to coast and some <i>Trolls</i> acting up in London. <br> Photo: Getty Images
May 15: Sweet puppy kisses! Zosia Mamet visited the Best Friends Animal Society's annual super adoption where over 200 pets found forever homes at the Brooklyn Expo Center. <br> Photo: Best Friends Animal Society
May 15: Chelsea Handler posed with author Mandy Ingber during the <i>Yogalosophy For Inner Strength</i> book launch party in Santa Monica. <br> Photo: Getty Images
May 14: True hero! Mariah Carey took the stage to accept the Ally award at the 27th annual Glaad Media Awards in NYC. <br> Photo: Getty Images
May 14: Can't Stop the Feeling! Justin Timberlake brought down the house with a performance during the 2016 Eurovision Song Contest in Stockholm. <br> Photo: WireImage
May 14: Excellence! Jennifer Lawrence presented Robert De Niro with the Excellence in Media award at the 27th annual Glaad Media Awards in NYC. <br> Photo: Getty Images
May 14: Birthday behavior! Derek Hough had some fun for his bday celebration during the Chris Santos and TAO Group opening of Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. <br> Photo: Denise Truscello
May 14: Selfie obsessed! Laverne Cox and Mariah Carey posed for the most fabulous selfie at the Glaad Media Awards. <br> Photo: Getty Images
May 14: Inspiration all around! Caitlyn Jenner and Diane Sawyer posed for a photo during the 27th annual Glaad Media Awards in NYC. <br> Photo: Getty Images
May 14: Wedding perfect! Bride-to-be Anna Camp was all smiles while using Crest Whitestrips during her wedding makeup trial with makeup artist and friend Jenn Streicher in Los Angeles. <br> Photo: Matt Sayles/Invision
May 14: Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia welcomed Jeffrey Katzenberg to their home. <br> Photo: Instagram/@kungahuset
May 14: Pump it up! 50 Cent & DJ Pauly D took over The Pool After Dark at Harrah’s Atlantic City. <br> Photo: Harrah’s Atlantic City
May 14: Proud dad! Rob Lowe shared this pic from his son Matthew's graduation from Duke University. <br> Photo: Instagram/@robloweofficial
May 14: Strong and proud! Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger were proud parents during their son Patrick's graduation from University of Southern California. <br> Photo: Instagram/@mariashriver
May 14: Kisses for the grad! Ivanka Trump planted a kiss on younger sister Tiffany who graduated from University of Pennsylvania. <br> Photo: Instagram/@tiffanytrump
May 13: Demi Lovato captivated the attendees at the state dinner with an emotional rendition of her song Stone Cold. <br> Photo: Getty Images
May 13: Welcome to the White House! Barack and Michelle Obama were delighted to greet Norweigan Prime Minister Erna Solberg and his wife as they arrived for the Nordic state dinner at the White House. <br>Photo: Getty Images
May 13: Suited and booted. Miranda Kerr and her boyfriend, Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel, looked the perfect couple as they arrived to the Nordic state dinner at the White House. <br>Photo: Getty Images
May 13: Nice guys finish first! Stars of the new film <i>The Nice Guys</i> Ryan Gosling, Russell Crowe and Matt Bomer stopped by AOL Build to talk about their new film, charitable endeavors and making lemonade out of lemons. <br> Photo: FIlmMagic
May 12: Business savvy! Kate Hudson made her way to the Forbes Women's Summit in NYC. <br> Photo: GC Images
May 12: Reunited! Kylie Jenner and Scott Disick had a special moment during the NYLON Young Hollywood Party, presented by BCBGeneration at HYDE Sunset in West Hollywood. <br> Photo: Getty Images
May 12: A stylish rose! Lucy Hale posed for a quick picture during the NYLON Young Hollywood Party, presented by BCBGeneration at HYDE Sunset in West Hollywood. <br> Photo: Getty Images
May 12: A reason to smile! Brooke Burke-Charvet presented Kate Hudson with the "Universal Smile Award" during Operation Smile's 14th Annual Smile gala in NYC. <br> Before presenting the actress with her award, Brooke told HELLO!, "I think that Kate Hudson has a good smile and she is timeless. She’s a girl's girl, and she is so natural and cool. We are just so happy to honor her today." <br> Photo: Getty Images
May 12: Kate Hudson talked about the influence her mother Goldie Hawn had when it came to getting involved with Operation Smile, while accepting the "Universal Smile Award" at the Operation Smile 14th annual Smile gala in NYC. <br> Photo: Getty Images
May 11: All about the music! BMI award recipients Taylor Swift and Jason Derulo celebrated their accomplishments with a quick photo at the 64th annual BMI Pop Awards in Beverly Hills. <br> Photo: Getty Images
May 11: Get techy! Jessica Alba participated in a conversation about her brand The Honest Company at TechCrunch Disrupt NY 2016 at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in Red Hook, Brooklyn. <br> Photo: Getty Images
May 11: Girls who brunch! Nikki Reed was spring ready for Who What Wear founder’s Hillary Kerr and Katherine Power’s launch party of their third book <i>The Career Code</i> in L.A. <br> Photo: Getty Images
May 11: Kisses for her best girl! Nicole Richie celebrated with her BFF Katherine Power at the launch of the Who What Wear founder and Hillary Kerr's new book <i>The Career Code</i> in L.A. <br> Photo: Getty Images
May 11: Party girls! Kate Beckinsale and Chloe Sevigny looked chic inside the <i>Love & Friendship</i> after party at Vandal in NYC. <br> Photo: Kristina of StarPix
May 11: An eye for design! Ansel Elgort and Creative Director Axel Huynh celebrated MO Americas 2016 at Maison Montaigne in Miami Design District sponsored by Perrier-Jouet. <br> Photo: Getty Images
May 10: Game time! Ashley Greene and Tanner Beard had a shootout at the <i>6 Bullets To Hell</i> mobile game launch party in L.A. <br> Photo: Getty Images
May 10: A little push! Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling had to push their sleek ride during their arrival to the premiere of their new film <i>The Nice Guys</i>. <br> Photo: Getty Images
May 10: Hey girl, I'm on a poster! Ryan Gosling couldn't help but look at himself during the premiere of <i>The Nice Guys</i> in Hollywood. <br> Photo: WireImage
May 10: Shaking it up with the kids! Zendaya celebrated the TOMS’ annual initiative One Day Without Shoes by donating shoes and hanging out with students at an elementary school in L.A. <br> Photo: Getty Images
May 10: Fashion for three! Jason Wu, Anna Ewers and Theo James celebrated the upcoming release of BOSS the scent in NYC. <br> Photo: Getty Images
May 10: Feeling the Bern! Zoe Kravitz and Josh Hutcherson attended the Stars Rock the Campus 4 BERNIE rally in L.A. <br> Photo: Getty Images
May 11: Leonardo DiCaprio took a ride around NYC on a Citi bike. <br> Photo: GC Images
May 10: Shopping style! Kate Bosworth sported her American Eagle festival-inspired attire while running errands in Montreal, Canada. <br> Photo: Michael Simon/StarTraks
May 9: Royally booked! Princess Beatrice of York celebrated the release of Ally Hilfiger's new book <i>Bite Me<i> with the author in NYC. <br> Photo: Getty Images
May 9: Tea for Trolls please! Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick stopped by the Savoy Hotel in London for a little tea and fun while promoting their upcoming film <i>Trolls</i>. <br> Photo: Getty Images
May 9: Maggie Gyllenhaal was spotted at the Seaport Culture District opening party in New York City. <br> Photo: BFA
May 9: Girls getaway! Jaimie Alexander showed off her tattoos and had a girls trip with some of her closest friends at the Secrets The Vine resort in Cancun. <br> Photo: Victor Garcia
